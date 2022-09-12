Hikvision introduces new Pro series PTZ cameras with ColorVu

The integrated ColorVu technology and varifocal lens within the camera guarantees that image brightness and full color always remain consistent as the camera zooms in and out

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hikvision today announces new additions to its Pro series PTZ cameras, including the integration of ColorVu technology for the first time in this range. With ColorVu, Hikvision's new Pro series cameras can provide consistent image brightness and full color imaging as the camera zooms in and out. This ensures crystal-clear details and vivid color for distant objects at all times and in all conditions.

Hikvision new PTZ cameras with ColorVu (PRNewswire)

Revolutionary "ColorVu + Varifocal" integration

Traditional PTZ cameras often struggle to ensure that images remain bright and clear when they zoom in, especially in low light conditions. This is because the lens aperture gets smaller when operators increase the focal length, reducing the light entering the lens and thereby impacting the clarity of images.

One way to solve this issue is to adjust the size of the aperture as the focal length changes , so that a consistent amount of light can enter the lens . With Hikvision ColorVu technology, a very large fixed aperture is used in the Pro series varifocal PTZ cameras, enabling consistent light and color for imaging as the camera zooms in or out at night.

The new PTZ cameras' fixed F1.2 lens aperture allows as much as 14x more light to enter the lens compared to conventional PTZ units. This same capability also ensures vivid and full-color imaging in light conditions as low as 0.0005 lux: or nearly total darkness. The result is bright and colored images, even in extremely low light conditions or at night.

The camera also has a warm supplemental LED light that further illuminates the field of vision, allowing objects and events to be captured in full color within 100-meter range.

Further increasing security capabilities with AcuSense

In addition to ColorVu, Hikvision Pro series cameras have also been equipped with AcuSense technology, which distinguishes between real security threats and harmless moving objects such as animals, falling leaves, and changing lights.

This smart classification capability means that alarms are only triggered in the event of real security threats. In such cases, the PTZ lens follows the detected threats and sends automated alerts to home or business owners, security teams, or Alarm Receiving Centers (ARCs).

The ability to detect real security threats in real time, and to reduce false alarms, means that security end users and teams can respond to security incidents quickly and effectively and minimize negative impacts. This is especially vital for protecting site perimeters, key entrances and exits, and other restricted areas.

Find out more

Hikvision's new Pro series PTZ cameras are available in 2 / 4/ 8 MP resolutions for a wide range of security needs and budgets. Specifically, the 2 MP models support 20x optical zoom, while 4 / 8 MP models support up to 12x optical zoom. They are ideal for security applications in industrial parks, factories, warehouses, schools and a wide range of other indoor and outdoor locations.

For more information about the new PTZ cameras, please visit the website or contact us today!

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hikvision