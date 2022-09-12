Core Strengths Releases Groundbreaking Microsoft Teams Integration

Unlock performance by accelerating team connection

CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Core Strengths announced today, September 12, 2022, the release of their Microsoft Teams integration, the second of a series of integrations developed to provide personality-based communication tips in the flow of work. Core Strengths for Microsoft Teams embeds Relationship Intelligence in daily meetings, messages, and conversations to support talent development and foster authentic connections for team leaders and their teams.

With much of today's workforce operating remotely or in hybrid teams, HR leaders have noted a decline in deep engagement and close working relationships. Employees have embraced the flexibility of hybrid teams. However, the lack of social capital and trust has compromised connection and relationship-building. 43% of leaders say relationship-building is the greatest challenge in remote and hybrid work*. But in a world that's so connected, we shouldn't struggle with fostering connection.

"Thriving relationships are essential for team performance, but hybrid teamwork creates barriers to authentic connection. The Core Strengths app within Microsoft Teams helps you adapt your communication style to your teammates' values and strengths, so you can collaborate in a way that resonates with everyone. This strengthens team relationships in the process," said Dr. Tim Scudder, Author, and Principal at Core Strengths.

With Core Strengths for Microsoft Teams, you can:

Adapt your communication style: Access real-time tips during live video meetings to shape the discussions that matter most.

Run productive meetings: Prepare for upcoming calendar meetings by tailoring agendas and decision-making to team preferences.

Craft effective messages: Write your messages with confidence by connecting to what others value.

Core Strengths' Microsoft Teams integration will be available in the Microsoft AppSource starting today, September 12, 2022. Note: To use this app, you must have an account with Core Strengths. Contact us at support@corestrengths.com .

About Core Strengths

Core Strengths' mission is to make work better by helping teams work together. Built on 50 years of science, Relationship Intelligence (RQ) empowers leaders and teams to optimize their work styles and strengthen trust. Over 5 million users in organizations worldwide rely on Core Strengths to measure talent, coach employees, and build winning teams.

*Source: 2022 Microsoft Work Trend Index Research of 31,000 people in 31 countries

