Integrity Announces Compliant Call Recording Offering to its Proprietary, Industry-Leading MedicareCENTER Platform

DALLAS, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Marketing Group, LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, today announced the addition of Call Recording to its proprietary, industry-leading MedicareCENTER software.

The powerful new solution will help agents comply with recently announced Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services ("CMS") regulations by offering them a simple and seamless way to record all sales calls, store the calls compliantly and download calls at any time, from anywhere. MedicareCENTER Call Recording is built exclusively for Integrity agents and will be available for them to use for free beginning this month.

"At Integrity, we're deeply committed to investing in the success of our partners and agents — and in helping them achieve their success in efficient and compliant ways," said Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "When the new call recording requirements were announced by CMS, our technology teams immediately began working on adding telephony solutions to MedicareCENTER that would make it easy for our agents to continue to connect with and serve Americans compliantly. MedicareCENTER already set the industry standard for helping agents work smarter and more effectively. Now that Call Recording is included as this new free solution in the software, that standard has been raised even higher."

"Technology plays a crucial role in Integrity's mission to help Americans plan for the good days ahead," said Harsh Singla, Chief Technology Officer of Integrity. "We also know that technology needs to be easy to use to ultimately benefit the people it's designed to help. That's why we worked to make our MedicareCENTER Call Recording feature seamless and intuitive. It offers agents more than just a compliant way to record and store calls — it also gives them the ability to automatically connect their calls to client contact records, which helps them manage their business more effectively and efficiently. Responding to changes in the marketplace with innovative solutions is part of what has made Integrity unique. We're proud to build on that legacy with MedicareCENTER Call Recording."

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning.

