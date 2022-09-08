Susan G. Komen® MORE THAN PINK Walk Raises Money for Breast Cancer Patient Care Services in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Susan G. Komen®, the world's leading breast cancer organization, will host the inaugural MORE THAN PINK Walk to raise critical funds that support breast cancer patients and the patient navigation program in the area. Charlotte is one of only a few cities in the U.S. with a patient navigator and this event will continue to fund the critical work that this team does. The Walk will be held on October 8, 2022, at Uptown Charlotte.

"We look forward to creating a community for anyone impacted by breast cancer as we gather, in person, for this year's Walk. Funds raised from the MORE THAN PINK Walk will further our ability to meet the needs of patients by supporting Komen's Patient Care Center's Breast Care Helpline, Financial Assistance and Patient Navigation programs, and improve outcomes for all patients," said, Kimberly Burrows, State Executive Director at Susan G. Komen.

Komen is pleased to welcome both new and returning sponsors this year: Bank of America, Walgreens, Pink Energy, WJZY, Audi Charlotte, iHeart Radio, Principal Financial Group, Blue Cross Blue Shield North Carolina, Novant Health, Chicago Pneumatic Tool Company, Charlotte Pediatric Dentistry, Norsan Media, DASH, and Carolina CAT Rental.

Participants can expect to enjoy the following at the Walk:

Pre-walk warm up from Burn Bootcamp

Pillar tents with activations from various sponsors on-site

Survivor parade with recognition of MBC thrivers and breast cancer survivors

Family Fun Zone with activities for all ages sponsored by Charlotte Pediatric Dentistry

Hope Village, a place for survivors and those living with metastatic breast cancer to gather

Komen MORE THAN PINK Walk

UPTOWN CHARLOTTE

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA

OCTOBER 8, 2022

7:00 AM EVENT OPENS

8:30 AM OPENING CEREMONY

9:00 AM WALK

About Susan G. Komen®

Susan G. Komen® is the world's leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy's life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow's cures. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at www.komen.org/contact-us/follow-us/.

