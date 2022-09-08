SHOWPLACE ICON THEATRE & KITCHEN LAUNCHES FOOD ORDERING MICROSITE IN PARTNERSHIP WITH INFLUX

CHICAGO, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ShowPlace ICON Theatre & Kitchen announced the launch of their online food ordering system in partnership with Influx Worldwide, the leading provider of guest technology products and services for the cinema industry.

ShowPlaceICON_logo (PRNewswire)

After a successful launch of the Intake system at their San Jose location in mid-July, the company has since rolled out the offering to all locations.

The Intake microsite makes it easy for guests to order their food and drinks when purchasing tickets in advance, when arriving at the theatre, or seated in the movie. In-seat ordering is activated by scanning unique QR codes installed on theatre seats or located in various areas within theatre lobbies. The microsite technology allows items to be available for pick-up from concession stands, delivered direct to seats or a combination of both.

"The microsite allows guests to choose when they wish to order food and drinks and what time they want them to be ready. Guests who have pre-purchased tickets but not food will also receive a friendly reminder text a few hours before their show, along with access to do so. Our guests also can easily modify and customize items to their liking. These are common and expected capabilities within restaurant environments so there is really no reason they should not exist in our theatres," said Fred Meyers, CEO of Kerasotes Showplace Icon Theatre & Kitchen. "Influx was a great partner. They really took time to understand our operating nuances and created functionality and capabilities unique to each theatre."

Meyers' teases more is on the way. "We have plans to enhance all digital sales channels for seamless cross functionality. Our website, mobile app, and kiosks will offer guests industry-leading omnichannel experiences, with expanded capabilities and conveniences. The technology with be highly intuitive and easy to navigate."

"Guests are coming back to the movies but now expect the same levels of convenience that they are accustomed to on other delivery service apps. We took the best of what they offered and packaged it into a microsite that any movie theater operator can easily link to from their website or mobile application without requiring any additional updates. We are bullish that Intake will soon be the largest contributing sales channel to Showplace Icon's food and beverage revenue," added Harish Anand Thilakan, CEO of Influx.

In addition to easy order selection and customization, the microsite also allows guests to pay with Apple and Google Play alongside traditional payment options such as credit, debit, and gift cards. Guests may also opt to receive convenient order reminders on their phones via text message. The microsite is immediately available on order.showplaceicon.com and guests with confirmed movie tickets can click on the "Order Food" button in their ticket confirmation emails.

About Kerasotes ShowPlace Theatres

With its rich 113-year legacy of innovating and enhancing the cinema experience, ShowPlace ICON Theater & Kitchen continues to redefine state-of-the-art entertainment. Showplace Theatre & Kitchen offers restaurant-quality food and beverage for in-theatre dining, a full bar and lounge, industry-leading consumer technologies, and fully immersive audio/visual movie presentations, including their exclusive ICONX experience. The theatres are stylish, contemporary, comfortable, with heated recliner seating throughout. These innovative elements create first-class moviegoing experiences, offer perfect corporate meetings/events setting, and are exciting options for live e-sports gaming sessions. ShowPlace ICON Theater & Kitchen currently operates seventy-eight screens in six locations across five states. https://www.showplaceicon.com

For more information, please contact Jim Nowicki, Director of Marketing - JNowicki@kerasotes.com .

About Influx Worldwide

With cinema partners worldwide, Influx is the leading provider of guest-facing technology for movie theaters. Powered by its middleware Injin, Influx delivers cinema websites, mobile apps and kiosks with cutting edge features and modules that help exhibitors sell more online, drive loyalty and create operational efficiencies. More recently, Influx launched Ingage, its guest data analysis and engagement automation platform and InTake, a food and beverage ordering microsite which can be easily added on to any cinema's existing website or mobile app. www.influxworldwide.com

For more information, please contact Carrie Dietrich, SVP of Business Development - CD@influxworldwide.com

OrederingMicrosite (PRNewswire)

Enjoy enhanced food options and handcrafted cocktails while relaxing in your heated recliner. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ShowPlace ICON Theater & Kitchen