A Place Called Home Welcomes Chief Executive Officer, Norayma Cabot

A Place Called Home (APCH), a nonprofit that provides a safe, nurturing environment and a variety of programs for young people in South Central Los Angeles, recently announced that Norayma Cabot has been selected as their new Chief Executive Officer, effective September 26th, 2022. Cabot has over 18 years of experience driving successful organizations with expertise in strategic initiatives, achieving organizational growth, and working with vulnerable communities. She most recently led the Los Angeles Center for Law and Justice through the pandemic.

The daughter of immigrants, Cabot is passionate about supporting underserved communities and protecting families' rights, regardless of socioeconomic status. "I am thrilled and honored to be stepping into the role of CEO at A Place Called Home," shared Norayma. "Throughout my career, my work has focused on ensuring equitable access to resources and opportunities for vulnerable communities, and I am truly inspired by the mission of APCH, as my own life story shares similarities with those served by the organization."

Open since 1993, the dynamic, multi-service youth and community center has been serving youth ages eight to mid-twenties and their families through education and arts programs, mental health counseling, mentorship, job readiness, college scholarships, civic engagement, and more.

Outgoing CEO, Jonathan Zeichner, who served as the head of APCH for the past 13 years, said, "I am extremely pleased that we found someone so wonderful to helm our organization. Norayma is passionate and dedicated with the expertise it takes to lead APCH into its 4th decade. I have so enjoyed getting to know her, and it is an honor to pass her the torch and give her my blessing."

The appointment of Cabot comes after an extensive search and recruitment process lead by APCH Board Chair, Gareth Schweitzer, and the search committee, in conjunction with Envision Consulting --a nonprofit consulting with offices in Los Angeles, Denver and New York, specializing in executive search, organizational strategy, merger exploration and executive leadership transitions. Envision's commitment to DEI is integrated into its practices, including inclusive surveys and stakeholder interviews, focus groups, structured hiring processes, a focus on anti-biased decision making and more. In 2021, Envision was named by the Women of Color in Fundraising and Philanthropy as a Top 10 Search Firm that Works for Women of Color . www.envisionnonprofit.com

