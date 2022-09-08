KPMG and Uptempo Collaborate to Deliver Innovative New Operating Model for Enterprise Marketers

Marketing business acceleration gives CMOs real-time visibility into operations, enabling them to maximize value and accelerate growth

NEW YORK and AUSTIN, Texas , Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KPMG LLP today announced that it has entered into a strategic alliance with Uptempo, a leader in enterprise marketing operations software. The two companies will work together to deliver a new operating model for marketers. Marketing business acceleration is a new approach that will provide a comprehensive planning and spending framework, common taxonomies and KPIs, as well as real-time data transparency.

KPMG LLP has entered into a strategic alliance with Uptempo, a leader in enterprise marketing operations software.

Legacy operating models make it difficult for Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs)—particularly those leading marketing efforts across large organizations with multiple business units and multiple plans—to plan, fund, execute, and measure their programs. Marketing business acceleration can connect existing systems and processes together, forming a truly unified marketing department—one that gives CMOs real-time insights into their operations and enables them to plan better, spend smarter, execute with confidence, and pivot fast. Further, this new operating model provides CMOs and CFOs greater ability to collaborate through a single, transparent line of visibility into returns on investment, with integrated analysis, reporting and planning.

"While investment in technologies that automate the execution of marketing has exploded in recent years, CMOs are still left doing the financial and management planning on outmoded spreadsheets," said Jason Galloway, US Marketing Consulting Practice Lead, KPMG LLP. "Together with Uptempo, we are building a better way for CMOs to maximize—and accelerate—the impact of their planning, financial and work management investments, while providing the clarity they need to make smart decisions. With this operating model at their disposal, CMOs will be able to run their departments in a similar way to how great CEOs run their organizations."

Mirko Holzer, CEO, Uptempo, said, "We've seen firsthand how CMOs struggle to connect the dots from strategy to execution, and we're confident that this partnership will help put C-Suite Level executives on the same page. KPMG has a long track record of providing financial audit and advisory services to CFOs and a trusted reputation for helping the world's largest organizations navigate digital transformation. Coupled with Uptempo's innovative technologies and track record of integrating best-in-class emerging software into our offerings, this alliance makes us ideally suited to help bring marketing business acceleration to market."

KPMG Marketing Consulting helps provide marketing teams with the insight they need to build trust, transform their operations and seize new opportunities. For more information about the KPMG and Uptempo collaboration, visit the KPMG and Uptempo alliance site read.kpmg.us/uptempo

About KPMG LLP

KPMG LLP is the U.S. firm of the KPMG global organization of independent professional services firms providing audit, tax and advisory services. The KPMG global organization operates in 144 countries and territories and has more than 236,000 people working in member firms around the world. Each KPMG firm is a legally distinct and separate entity and describes itself as such. KPMG International Limited is a private English company limited by guarantee. KPMG International Limited and its related entities do not provide services to clients.

KPMG is widely recognized for being a great place to work and build a career. Our people share a sense of purpose in the work we do, and a strong commitment to community service, inclusion and diversity, and eradicating childhood illiteracy. Learn more at www.kpmg.com/us.

About Uptempo

Uptempo is a global leader of marketing operations and marketing resource management (MRM) solutions. The Uptempo marketing operations suite enables marketers to lead with confidence, accelerate time to market, and increase revenue contribution by helping them plan, predict, invest, execute, and improve performance. Uptempo is used by more than 625,000 marketers at 350+ leading enterprises, including Autodesk, BestBuy, Daimler, Deutsche Bank, and Land O'Lakes. For more information, please visit www.uptempo.io.

