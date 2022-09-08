Balance Point Announces its Investment in Apollo Intelligence, LLC

WESTPORT, Conn., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Balance Point Capital Advisors, LLC ("Balance Point"), in conjunction with its affiliated fund, Balance Point Capital Partners V, L.P., is pleased to announce an investment in Apollo Intelligence, LLC ("Apollo", or "the Company"). Balance Point provided debt capital as part of a flexible financing solution as part of Frazier Healthcare Partners' ("Frazier") acquisition of the Company.

Founded in 2019, and headquartered in Watertown, MA, Apollo is a market leader in life science research and insights. Apollo's unique integration of healthcare stakeholder access, powerful tech-enabled analytic tools, and domain expertise enables global healthcare organizations to efficiently develop, refine, and deliver life-changing innovations. Through the Company's proprietary, global, healthcare professional (HCP) panels, agile research platform, and expert services, Apollo delivers valuable insights that help life science companies make timely, informed decisions.

"We are thrilled to support an established industry leader such as Apollo, and we are excited to partner for the first time with Frazier Healthcare Partners," said Balance Point Managing Partner Seth Alvord.

"Apollo holds a clear leadership position in today's life sciences research landscape, and we believe that Frazier adds significant experience and resources to help Apollo grow," added Nathan Elliott, Senior Managing Director at Balance Point Capital.

Daniel S. Fitzgerald, CEO and president of Apollo, said, "We are happy to have Balance Point as part of our team. They are constructive, know our industry well, and support our mission to accelerate health innovation to improve life, as well as our strategy for growth."

About Balance Point

Balance Point is an alternative investment manager focused on the lower middle market. With approximately $1.7 billion in assets under management, Balance Point invests debt and equity capital in select lower middle market companies across a variety of investment vehicles. Balance Point takes a long-term, partnership approach to investing and is committed to building lasting relationships with its partners, management teams and intermediaries. Balance Point is a registered investment advisor. Further information is available at www.balancepointcapital.com.

About Apollo Intelligence

Apollo Intelligence's mission is to accelerate health innovation to improve life. In 2019, Apollo launched with the acquisition of InCrowd , the pioneer of real-time, automated insights for the life science industry. To complement InCrowd and strengthen its global reach, in 2020, Apollo acquired Survey Healthcare Global , a global market leader of first-party healthcare data collection and custom survey solutions. Apollo provides access to 2 million healthcare stakeholders worldwide—including physicians, patients, caregivers, and allied healthcare professionals. Apollo's 250+ employees support top global pharmaceutical brands, market research agencies, and consultancies across 13 different countries in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. For more information about Apollo, please visit our website at www.apollointelligence.net .

Media Contact:

Justin Kaplan, Partner

Office: (203) 652-8264

Email: jkaplan@balancepointcapital.com

