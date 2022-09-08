ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS ANNOUNCES INDUSTRY VET JOHN MONINGER TO LEAD U.S. DISTRIBUTION

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allspring Global Investments (Allspring), a leading independent asset manager with more than US$476 billion in assets under management*, today announced that John Moninger has been appointed Head of U.S. Distribution.

John will be responsible for leading a next-generation, client-centric U.S. distribution model for Allspring. He will lead Allspring's retail sales, institutional sales, platform development, and client service and consultant relations teams. John brings decades of industry experience and joins from Eaton Vance, a part of Morgan Stanley Investment Management, where he was Managing Director of Intermediary Sales since 2012. In this role, he set the strategic direction and led the day-to-day operations for Eaton Vance's Sales and Relationship Management and the Eaton Vance Advisor Institute.

Allspring's Chair and Chief Executive Officer Joe Sullivan shared, "We are thrilled to welcome John to our Executive Team to lead our U.S. Distribution organization. He brings a strong blend of highly relevant industry experience that will be instrumental as we continue to build and grow Allspring as an independent company in partnership with our clients. As an organization, we are committed to providing exceptional value for clients and delivering on our mission to elevate investing to be worth more."

John Moninger said, "I am excited and energized to join Allspring at such a unique point in the firm's evolution. I have been impressed by the strong investment platform and caliber of the people at Allspring and look forward to partnering with Joe and the team to evolve the Company together."

Earlier in his career, John held leadership roles at LPL Financial and UBS Financial Services. He currently serves as chairman of the board of the SEAL Family Foundation. He is also actively involved with the Money Management Institute as former Chair of the Board of Governors. John earned a bachelor's degree in business administration from Kutztown University.

This leadership announcement follows the appointment earlier this year of Andy Sowerby to lead Allspring's international distribution efforts. Joe shared, "With John and Andy's strong leadership at the helm of our distribution efforts, I am confident we can evolve Allspring to deliver meaningful outcomes and create even stronger partnerships with our global clients."

John will work out of Allspring's Boston location and is expected to start with the firm later this year.

To learn more about Allspring, visit us at www.allspringglobal.com.

About Allspring Global Investments

Allspring Global Investments™ is an independent asset management company with more than US$476 billion in assets under management*, offices around the world, and investment teams supported by 450 investment professionals. Allspring is committed to thoughtful investing, purposeful planning, and inspiring a new era of investing that pursues both financial returns and positive outcomes.

*As of June 30, 2022, AUM includes US$93 billion from Galliard Capital Management, an investment advisor that is not part of the Allspring trade name/GIPS company.

