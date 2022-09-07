Vinci Brands Announces kate spade new york and Coach Branded Protective Cases for iPhone 14 Devices

New Designs from The Top Two Fashion Tech Brands Provide Sustainable, Everyday Stylish Device Protection

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vinci Brands, a global leader in consumer tech protection, carry, and power solutions, today announced new fashion-forward and protective cases for the latest Apple iPhone 14 devices from kate spade new york and Coach, the #1 and #2 fashion tech brands in the U.S. From these leading, luxury fashion houses come a range of sustainable, stylish, and protective cases for the modern consumer. The kate spade new york and Coach cases are available now at Incipio.com, with select models available at Verizon, Best Buy, Target and other leading retailers worldwide.

kate spade new york and Coach today debuted new sustainable, stylish, and protective cases for the latest Apple iPhone 14 devices. (PRNewswire)

"We're excited to provide environmentally-friendly and stylish, protective cases for the new iPhone 14 range from the iconic kate spade new york and Coach fashion houses," said Brian Stech, CEO of Vinci Brands. "Whether you're looking for a fashion-forward protective case designed for use with Apple's MagSafe ecosystem or a luxe folio that holds your essentials, our new line provides a wide array of options that are both on trend and timeless."

"The iPhone 14 collections from kate spade new york and Coach bring fresh prints and designs for the fashion-forward consumer," said Cassandra Shaw, Vinci Brands Director of Design. "When designing this year's collections, we wanted to focus on feminine celebration, bringing soft colors, florals, elevated glitter, and fun prints into the kate spade new york line. For Coach, we took a 'Past meets Present' approach for the free-spirited individual who appreciates nostalgic fashion, offering new case designs and prints such as a Signature C Ombre and Punk Rose Pink."

kate spade new york cases for the iPhone 14 series offer a mixture of fun and fashionable prints for effortless style without sacrificing performance or protection. Each case is made with recycled plastic and offers up to 12-feet of drop protection, advanced scratch resistance, antimicrobial protection that eliminates 99.9% of surface bacteria1, as well as 5G, MagSafe and wireless charging compatibility. Numerous designs are available, including new prints such as gold floral, flower pot, floral fields, classic peony cream, white zebra, gold ombre, and more. All MagSafe cases listed below include built-in magnets that have been designed for use with the Apple MagSafe ecosystem of accessories.

Defensive Hardshell for MagSafe ( MSRP: $64.99 ) - Crafted using two layers of co-molded protection and a dual-layered bumper to provide drop support up to 12-feet while boasting a slim, low profile.



Folio Case ( MSRP: $64.99 ) - A compact purse for your hands. Signature kate spade new york crumbs faux leather material ensures a soft-touch outer feel, while a smooth velvet lining keeps the phone snug and secure. Features storage slots for up to two credit cards for convenient organization.



High Gloss Protective Hardshell for MagSafe ( MSRP: $59.99 ) – The same Protective Hardshell case features with a new high-gloss, lacquer finish and tonal etched logo.



Chunky Glitter Protective ( MSRP: $49.99 ) – A new spin on the Protective Hardshell case, featuring real embedded glitter and an accented gold electroplated logo. Provides long-lasting protection with a fun glitter design.



Wrap Case ( MSRP: $54.99 ) – A timeless wrap case with signature kate spade new york aesthetics and premium scratch-resistant materials for a luxury look and feel, featuring a velvety soft touch interior to protect your phone.



Protective Hardshell and Protective Hardshell for MagSafe (MSRP: $44.99 - $54.99 ) - A co-molded hardshell case with shock-resistant bumper for premium protection up to 10-feet, all while maintaining a lightweight and easy-grip feel for everyday use.

Coach cases for the iPhone 14 line expand on the 81-year-old brand's rich heritage to deliver iconic, fashion-forward, and eco-conscious products to the mobile space. Each case is made with recycled plastic and features 5G, MagSafe and wireless charging compatibility. Designs include the new Signature Ombre, Punk Rose Pink, along with timeless Coach prints such as Black Emboss and Signature Tan.

Folio Case ( MSRP: $99.99 ) – A bifold folio, available in either genuine Italian leather or Coach's signature canvas, designed with three credit card/ID slots and a magnetic closure to hold your everyday essentials. Includes a detachable case that can be separated from the folio and carried independently.



Wrap Case ( MSRP: $64.99 ) – Luxe protection with a wraparound design featuring 360-degree protection and a smooth interior finish for a soft and secure hold.



Protective Case and Protective Case for MagSafe ( MSRP: $54.99 - $64.99 ) - Delivers maximum protection while remaining slim, sleek, and chic. Features two-layer, co-molded protection with a shock-resistant bumper on the outer edges of the case for drop protection up to 10-feet, plus antimicrobial protection that eliminates 99.9% of surface bacteria. The Protective Case for MagSafe includes built-in magnets that have been designed for use with the Apple MagSafe ecosystem of accessories.

Through Vinci Brands' partnership with Close the Loop USA (CtL), consumers are provided with an end-of-life solution for their used phone case. At no charge, customers can receive a pre-paid shipping label to send a case from any brand to CtL for recycling by visiting Incipio.com.

1Excluding kate spade new york wrap case and kate spade new york folio case

iPhone® and MagSafe® are trademarks of Apple Inc.

About kate spade new york

Since its launch in 1993 with a collection of six essential handbags, Kate Spade New York has always stood for color, wit, optimism, and femininity. Today, it is a global lifestyle brand synonymous with joy, delivering seasonal collections of handbags, ready-to-wear, jewelry, footwear, gifts, home décor and more. Known for its rich heritage and unique brand DNA, Kate Spade New York offers a distinctive point of view, and celebrates communities of women around the globe who live their perfectly imperfect lifestyles. Kate Spade New York is part of the Tapestry house of brands.

About Coach

Coach is a global fashion house founded in New York in 1941. Inspired by the vision of Creative Director Stuart Vevers and the inclusive and courageous spirit of its hometown, the brand makes beautiful things, crafted to last—for you to be yourself in.

Coach is a Tapestry, Inc. brand. Tapestry is publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker TPR.

About Vinci Brands

Vinci Brands is a global leader in consumer tech protection, carry and power solutions operating an innovative and diverse portfolio of owned and licensed brands at the intersection of design, functionality, sustainability, and lifestyle. The company has an award-winning product portfolio that includes protective cases, shells, sleeves, bags, power management, enterprise and B2B solutions sold under the Incipio, Incase, Survivor, Griffin, kate spade new york, and Coach brands. Vinci Brands has operations in the United States, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Australia, and China. For more information visit www.vincibrands.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Vinci Brands