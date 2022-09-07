uMETHOD Taps Getlabs to Deliver In-Home Diagnostics for Patients with Cognitive Decline

Precision medicine innovator uMETHOD now serves Arizona patients in-home; mobile draws in the Greater Phoenix area quadruple in the first month.

On-demand remote lab collection supports patients and caregivers across the cognitive decline spectrum, including mild cognitive impairment, mild dementia, and mild Alzheimer's disease.

PHOENIX, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Remote healthcare delivery leader Getlabs and precision medicine for chronic conditions innovator uMETHOD today announced a partnership that makes Getlabs' at-home lab services available to all Arizona patients utilizing the RestoreU care program from uMETHOD. Easy access to remote and home-based care is often essential for those experiencing some form of cognitive decline, helping reduce risk and increase convenience for both patients and caregivers.

Getlabs-Sonora Quest uMETHOD logos (PRNewswire)

Alzheimer's disease is a growing public health crisis in Arizona , where more than 150,000 people aged 65 and older are living with Alzheimer's and 15-20% of people aged 60 and older have mild cognitive impairment. In three years, the number of Arizonans living with Alzheimer's disease is projected to increase by more than 33%, the fastest rate of growth in the country.

"One of the biggest contributors to non-compliance with care plans is unfulfilled lab orders," said Kyle Michelson, Founder, and CEO, Getlabs. "Through our partnership with uMETHOD, we can meet patients where they are, increasing odds of treatment compliance and helping patients maintain independence, daily activities and lifestyle."

uMETHOD's AI-based care planning solution, RestoreU, connects diagnostics to actionable treatment recommendations to minimize a patient's risk of developing Alzheimer's and slow progression of the disease in its early stages. Working in partnership with patients' existing doctors, RestoreU combines big data, medical research, and advanced algorithms to target reversible causes of cognitive decline unique to each patient. Those reversible causes are addressed by evidence-based treatment recommendations outlined in the patient's RestoreU care plan. The personalized care plan includes pharmacological and supplementation-based therapies, specific lifestyle interventions, and medication management to minimize brain fog and fall risk.

"We know that the impact of Alzheimer's disease in Arizona is at a dire level. Early identification and subsequent treatment are essential to helping patients with cognitive decline maintain their brain health and their independent lifestyle," said Vik Chandra, CEO of uMETHOD Health. "Our partnership with Getlabs makes diagnostics collection easy and painless, improving the odds that patients and their doctors can understand their unique biomarkers and that patients can begin their journey towards improved brain health."

Samples collected by Getlabs in Arizona are sent to Sonora Quest Laboratories, a leading diagnostic laboratory, to be tested, with results reported to the patient's ordering health care provider. Patients can also obtain their results online at sonoraquest.com/results .

"Sonora Quest's mission is to drive exceptional customer value throughout the continuum of care. By collaborating with healthcare partners like uMETHOD and Getlabs in Arizona, we help care teams focus on the patient's whole well-being and deliver on the mission to make access to testing easier and more convenient for the communities we serve," said Sonora Quest Chief Growth Officer, Christina Noble.

Patients should ask their doctor to get the RestoreU panel done through Getlabs, and a mobile phlebotomist will travel to the patient's home or office to collect their samples. Results are reported to the patient's ordering health care provider.

About Getlabs

Getlabs provides the nationwide infrastructure for at-home healthcare delivery. Patients can book a Getlabs phlebotomist to draw their lab tests at their home or office. Healthcare providers can dispatch Getlabs' medical professionals to their patients to collect the diagnostic tests they need. By creating the infrastructure for providers to make informed medical decisions remotely, Getlabs helps bridge the gap between digital and in-person care. Visit getlabs.com for more information.

About uMETHOD Health

Seventy-five percent of those over 65 have more than one chronic disease. This consumes 86% of healthcare spend in the United States. uMETHOD Health offers sophisticated precision-medicine methodologies that empower physicians to better manage the outcomes and costs of these complex chronic diseases through customized care. For more information visit http://www.umethod.com .

About Sonora Quest Laboratories

Sonora Quest Laboratories is a joint venture between Banner Health and Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX), is part of the nation's largest integrated laboratory system with approximately 3,800 employees, serving more than 33,000 patients every day throughout Arizona, and performing more than 97 million diagnostic tests per year. Sonora Quest Laboratories offers a comprehensive test menu that encompasses routine, molecular, prescription drug monitoring, genetic/genomic, women's health, and pathology testing services. My Lab ReQuest™ provides consumers direct access to a diverse range of affordable screening tests that can be ordered online at SonoraQuest.com or in any of Sonora Quest's more than 70 patient service centers across Arizona. Sonora Quest Laboratories is accredited by the College of American Pathologists (CAP), which is the gold standard in laboratory accreditation, helping laboratories to maintain the accuracy of test results and ensure accurate patient diagnosis. This accreditation ensures the highest standard of care for all laboratory patients as CAP inspectors examine laboratory operations.

Media Contact:

press@getlabs.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Getlabs