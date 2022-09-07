InventHelp Inventor Develops Teaching System for Writing Processes (SGM-157)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a teacher, the most difficult skill for my students to learn was how to successfully process their thoughts and put them down on paper," said an inventor from Franklin, Ind. "You see, hands-on learning can be found in other content areas of education to help students learn, but not in the writing process, so I invented the FRAME YOUR WRITING tool with visual/tactile elements in mind. My child-friendly design allows writing instruction to be introduced at an early age and it can also be used to teach writing to all students at any instructional level."

The patent-pending invention provides a visual, hands-on, step-by-step approach to teach writing processes. It can be easily differentiated, used with any writing material, keeps active engagement in the writing process, is self-checking, and is an easy progress monitoring tool for teachers. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Indianapolis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-SGM-157, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

