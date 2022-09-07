GrapeCity's Wijmo and Weavy Announce Updates to Striking Balance 2022 Hackathon

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GrapeCity, a global provider of award-winning enterprise software and development tools, and Weavy, the in-app collaboration API and SDK, would like to announce the extended schedule for the Striking Balance 2022 hackathon. In addition to the updated dates for the event, the organizations have added a few other incentives for participants.

GrapeCity's Wijmo and Weavy extend deadlines and add new prize levels for upcoming hackathon.

The new hackathon schedule can be seen in the below table:

Sign-up Now! (You can sign-up and submit ideas up until September 16, 2022) Idea Phase June 23 – September 16, 2022 Prototype Phase September 17 – October 07, 2022 Final Phase October 14 – October 15, 2022 Grand Finale October 15, 2022

In addition to extending the deadlines, Weavy and Wijmo will award each approved idea submission with a one-year license for both products. Participants will also find three new prize levels: Best Innovation and Best Product Improvement for Weavy and Wijmo. Visit the website to learn more about the hackathon.

"Wijmo and Weavy are two complimentary developer tools that jump-start application building," said Wijmo Global Product Manager Chris Bannon. "I look forward to seeing some interesting projects from the participants."

About Weavy The in-app collaboration API & SDK. Enable your users to engage each other to make faster, better decisions through contextual collaboration using in-app chat, activity feeds, and document collaboration. Weavy allows you to add collaboration features in minutes using their low-code backend tool. Visit the Weavy website for more company information.

About Wijmo A set of JavaScript UI components that save developers time when building applications, Wijmo offers datagrids, charts, and much more to help developers jump-start their enterprise applications. Wijmo is one of five product lines from GrapeCity, an award-winning Microsoft Gold Certified Partner and one of the world's largest providers of developer components. The company has over 850 employees and hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide. For over 30 years, GrapeCity has provided enterprises around the world with state-of-the-art developer tools and components, software services, and solutions. For more company information, visit the GrapeCity website.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

