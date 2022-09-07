ARK Investment Management LLC Announces Plans to Scale its Research Department, Naming Its First Chief Futurist, Promoting Four Senior Research Analysts, and Hiring Five Research Associates

The Promotions and Reorganization of The Research Department Will Position ARK Invest to Surface and Capitalize on the Breadth of Innovation Evolving Today and to Expand into New Asset Classes and Geographies

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ARK Investment Management LLC ("ARK" or "ARK Invest"), an investment adviser focused solely on investing in disruptive innovation, announced today plans to scale its Research Department, promoting Brett Winton to the role of Chief Futurist and four Senior Research Analysts to Director roles, and hiring five Research Associates.

"According to our research, emerging innovation platforms will transform our lives and the global economy radically, potentially scaling their equity market capitalizations from $7-8 trillion today to more than $200 trillion in 2030," stated Cathie Wood, ARK's Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Chief Investment Officer. "This reorganization will help us scale the team and develop deeper expertise in various research domains while surfacing convergences between and among technologies that are creating S-curves feeding S-curves. We believe this reorganization will strengthen the lines of communication between our research and portfolio management teams as ARK scales. To that goal, we will be investing in talent, adding five new Research Associates who will report to our newly appointed Directors."

Effective immediately, Brett Winton, ARK's Director of Research, will create and develop a unique role in the asset management industry as Chief Futurist while continuing in his role on the ARK Venture Investment Committee. As Chief Futurist, Brett will focus on the convergence between and among the five innovation platforms and 14 underlying technologies around which ARK has centered its research and investments.

"Forecasting, dimensioning, and anticipating the impact of disruptive innovation will be essential for investors seeking superior investment returns over the long-term," stated Brett Winton, ARK's Chief Futurist and ARK Venture Investment Committee Member. "As they catalyze and reinforce each other, we believe that, collectively, artificial intelligence, robotics, energy storage, genomic sequencing, and blockchain technology will rise from less than 10% of the global public equity market capitalization to more than 60% by 2030, representing the largest period of value-creation in history. As Chief Futurist, I will drive ARK's long-term forecasts across convergent technologies, economies, and asset classes. ARK will dimension the impact of this unprecedented technological boom as it transforms public equities, private equities, cryptoassets, fixed income, and the global economy."

Tasha Keeney, CFA®, has been promoted to Director of Investment Analysis and Institutional Strategies while Sam Korus, Simon Barnett, and Frank Downing have been promoted to Directors of Research. On the ARK team since its founding in 2014, Tasha will oversee financial modeling across the research teams and manage the strategic opportunities associated with ARK's institutional efforts, the next phase of growth for the firm. Sam, who has been with ARK since 2015, will guide the Autonomous Technology and Robotics team and Simon, with ARK since 2018, the Life Sciences team. With significant contributions to ARK's research since joining in 2021, Frank will guide the Next Generation Internet team. The Directors of Research will report to Cathie Wood.

In tandem with these promotions, ARK will hire five Research Associates, two focused on Autonomous Technology and Robotics, and three focused on Digital Health, Next Generation Internet, and Venture Capital, respectively. These roles will support ARK Analysts in identifying innovative technologies, sizing new markets, modeling growth rates and unit economics, and assessing the competitive landscape. Those interested in learning more about these positions can find additional information here.

In addition to the changes noted above, ARK is pleased to announce that Dan White, CFA®, will be promoted from Client Portfolio Specialist to Associate Portfolio Manager (APM), working alongside Nicholas Grous. In this role, Dan and Nick will assist Cathie in managing investment strategies in non-discretionary positions that, over time, could lead to discretionary control.

"I would like to congratulate each ARK team member for the extraordinary contributions that have led to their promotions," stated Cathie Wood. "These changes will enable ARK to create a more scalable model with faster information flow, particularly insights that transcend sectors and technologies, ultimately allowing ARK to stay on the right side of change and invest at the pace of innovation."

About ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC is a federally registered investment adviser and privately held investment firm. Specializing in thematic investing in disruptive innovation, the firm is rooted in over 40 years of experience in identifying and investing in innovations that should change the way the world works. Through its open research process, ARK identifies companies that it believes are leading and benefiting from cross-sector innovations such as robotics, energy storage, genomic sequencing, artificial intelligence, and blockchain technology. ARK's investment strategies include Autonomous Technology and Robotics, Next Generation Internet, Genomic Revolution, Fintech Innovation, Space Exploration & Innovation, 3D Printing, Israel Innovative Technology, and the overall ARK Disruptive Innovation Strategy. For more information about ARK, its offerings, and original research, please visit www.ark-invest.com.

