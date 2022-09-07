SANTA MONICA, Calif., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aniplex Online Fest 2022 is gearing up for an unprecedented event featuring a star-studded line-up of musical artists set to hit the stage with internationally beloved idol Sally Amaki returning as host alongside Hisanori Yoshida. Aniplex is pulling out all the stops with huge announcements, sneak peeks, and celebrity appearances from the stars of over 20 shows. Viewers can tune in to Aniplex Online Fest 2022 on YouTube for free on September 23rd starting at 8 PM (PDT).

Aniplex Online Fest 2022 Announces Musical Artists, Additional Guests, Plus Hosts Sally Amaki and Hisanori Yoshida (PRNewswire)

Kicking the festivities off will be an exclusive AOF special edition performance of the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Orchestra Concert featuring the Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra for an unforgettable 20-minute performance accompanied by scenes from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. The festival will also welcome Aimer, Eir Aoi, Masayuki Suzuki feat. Airi Suzuki & Suu, halca, Reona, and SawanoHiroyuki[nzk] for exhilarating live performances of some of your favorite tunes.

Getting the party started is Aniplex Online Fest favorite DJ Kazu, who will be returning to the event for a thrilling DJ performance. Aniplex Online Fest 2022 is currently accepting song requests for DJ Kazu via the comment section on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube, where fans can watch a snippet of his Aniplex Online Fest 2021 performance for a limited time.

In addition to the already all-star line-up of special guests set to appear, Aniplex Online Fest 2022 has added Chika Anzai and Shion Wakayama from the summer 2022 season's fan favorite show Lycoris Recoil, plus Jun Fukuyama in a pre-recorded program for the highly anticipated All Saints Street.

For more information, visit the official website: https://aniplex-online-fest.com/en/

SPECIAL GUESTS (In Alphabetical Order)

Musical Artists :

Aimer

Eir Aoi

halca

Masayuki Suzuki feat. Airi Suzuki & Suu

ReoNA

SawanoHiroyuki[nzk]

DJ Kazu

Voice Actors :

Chika Anzai (Lycoris Recoil)

Daiki Yamashita (All Saints Street) pre-recorded

Hina Suguta (My Dress-Up Darling)

Jun Fukuyama (All Saints Street) pre-recorded

Kaito Ishikawa (Tomo-chan Is a Girl!, All Saints Street)

Lynn (Engage Kiss)

Masakazu Morita (BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War)

Rie Takahashi (Tomo-chan Is a Girl!)

Rumi Okubo (Engage Kiss)

Saku Mizuno (Raven of the Inner Palace)

Saya Aizawa (Engage Kiss)

Shoya Ishige (My Dress-Up Darling)

Soma Saito (Engage Kiss)

Tomori Kusunoki (The Misfit of Demon King AcademyⅡ: History's Strongest Demon King Reincarnates and Goes to School with His Descendants)

Yoshino Aoyama (BOCCHI THE ROCK!)

Yuko Natsuyoshi (The Misfit of Demon King AcademyⅡ: History's Strongest Demon King Reincarnates and Goes to School with His Descendants)

and more!

EVENT INFORMATION

Event Name :Aniplex Online Fest 2022

Date/Time :Friday, September 23, 2022 from 8 PM (PDT)

Venue :PACIFICO Yokohama National Convention Hall

1-1-1 Minato Mirai, Nishi-ku, Yokohama , Kanagawa, 220-0012, Japan

Organizer:Aniplex Inc.

Co-Sponsored By:Sony Music Entertainment ( Japan ) Inc.

Streaming Platform:YouTube (excluding select countries and regions)

Official Website (English): https://aniplex-online-fest.com/en/

Aniplex Event Official Twitter: https://twitter.com/aniplex_event

*Please note, schedule and content are subject to change.

FEATURED SHOWS (In Alphabetical Order)

All Saints Street

Ayakashi Triangle

Berserk: The Golden Age Arc - Memorial Edition

BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War

BOCCHI THE ROCK!

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (via Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Orchestra Concert)

ngage Kiss

Kaguya-sama: Love Is War

Lycoris Recoil

MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES

My Dress-Up Darling

NieR:Automata

Raven of the Inner Palace

Rurouni Kenshin

Saint Cecilia & Pastor Lawrence

Solo Leveling

The Misfit of Demon King AcademyⅡ: History's Strongest Demon King Reincarnates and Goes to School with His Descendants

Tomo-chan Is a Girl!

UniteUp!

About Aniplex Online Fest 2022

Held annually since 2020, Aniplex Online Fest is a free online festival presented by Aniplex delivering the latest news and information on anime shows and performances from some of the biggest names in music. In 2021, Aniplex Online Fest included a wide variety of programming featuring exclusive shows from 11 anime series, exhilarating music performances, live drawings, and more. Streamed worldwide in both Japanese and English, Aniplex Online Fest 2021 invited fans to dive into the world of anime with over 6 and a half hours of programming with over 850,000 viewers from all over the world. AOF is scheduled to return bigger than ever in 2022 on September 23rd (PDT).

