8-Year-Old's Cancer Journey Inspires Mom's TEDx Talk

Surviving The Cure is Childhood Cancer Month's Must-Watch Video

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 10 year-old Colby is funding innovative cancer research and inspiring a movement called #ColbyStrong. At 8 years old, Colby was diagnosed with cancer. His mother, a Board Certified Toxicologist, found herself in a unique position. She documented Colby's grueling 795 days of treatment, watching him fight to survive the toxic effects from the medicines that were supposed to save him.

Cancer is the leading cause of death by disease in kids under age 19, yet only 4% of government research funding goes towards pediatric cancer. This lack of funding has crippled innovation and most children are treated with drugs developed in the 1950's. Like many childhood cancer patients, Colby's journey was plagued with a barrage of life-threatening side effects.

"We need to expect more from modern medicine. We must strive for a world where we prioritize more targeted, effective, accessible and humane therapies for kids," says Colby's mom, Dr. Courtney Horvath.

Colby's battle led to his mother's powerful TEDx Talk, "Surviving the Cure" , which is creating waves as a must-watch video for September's Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

Despite his suffering, Colby is a spirited advocate, focused on giving back to help other kids with cancer. Pablove Shutterbugs photography program had a tremendous impact on Colby's cancer journey, by giving him a creative outlet during the darkest days of chemotherapy. With the help of The Pablove Foundation , Colby established his own #ColbyStrong childhood cancer research grant. The funds raised will be awarded to a daring scientist exploring safer treatments and cures.

"This TEDx talk gives an unfiltered look into the reality of childhood cancer. We hope that after watching this video, you are compelled to join this movement in advocating for better treatment options for the 400,000 children that will be diagnosed with cancer this year," says Kerstin Lynam, CEO of The Pablove Foundation.

Watch "Surviving the Cure" now. To learn more or donate visit pablove.org/colbystrong

ABOUT THE PABLOVE FOUNDATION: The Pablove Foundation is a national pediatric cancer non-profit, founded in 2009, with a vision to nurture the emotional wellbeing of kids with cancer through art while accelerating cures through cutting-edge science.

Pablove Shutterbugs, their signature healing arts program teaches photography to children + teens living with cancer in 19 states across the country.

Powered by Pablove, their childhood cancer research grants program, has awarded over $3.3 Million to leading scientists committed to finding safer, less-toxic treatments and cures for pediatric cancers. Learn more at: pablove.org

About TEDx, x = independently organized event: In the spirit of ideas worth spreading, TEDx is a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience. At a TEDx event, TED Talks video and live speakers combine to spark deep discussion and connection. Learn more at https://www.ted.com/about/programs-initiatives/tedx-program

About TED: TED is a nonprofit organization devoted to Ideas Worth Spreading. Learn more at Ted.com

Contact: Lauren Aufiero, lauren@pablove.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Pablove Foundation