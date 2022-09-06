The Taiwan Fund, Inc. Announces the Results of the Special Stockholders Meeting to Approve a New Investment Manager by Stockholders

BOSTON, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (TWN) (the "Fund") announced today the results of its Special Stockholders Meeting held on September 6, 2022 (the "Meeting"). A quorum was achieved and the Fund's stockholders voted to approve a proposed Investment Advisory Agreement between the Fund and Nomura Asset Management U.S.A. Inc. with almost 97% of the votes cast in favor of approval of the Agreement.

For

Against

Abstain 5,848,196

198,141

1,592

The Fund is a diversified closed-end investment company, which seeks long term capital appreciation primarily through investments in equity securities listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange. Shares of the Fund are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "TWN."

For additional information on the Fund, including information on the Fund's holdings, visit the Fund's website at www.thetaiwanfund.com or call 1-800-426-5523.

