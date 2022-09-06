Mike Morse Law Firm To Host Pet Adoption Event With Michigan Humane

Meet Your Best Friend At The Firm returns on Sept. 10th for the second year in a row to support more than 150 animal adoptions.

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mike Morse Law Firm is once again hosting the Meet Your Best Friend At The Firm pet adoption event this Saturday, Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the firm's Southfield location (24901 Northwestern Highway, Southfield, MI 48075).

Mike Morse Law Firm together with Michigan Humane to host one of Michigan's largest pet adoption events. (PRNewswire)

Together with Michigan Humane, Mike Morse Law Firm will welcome more than 150 adoptable pets from various rescue centers around Michigan. Along with Michigan Humane, nine animal welfare partners will be at the event, including Detroit Animal Care and Control. Last year's event facilitated more than 120 pet adoptions, with cats, dogs, kittens, and puppies all going to loving homes.

"Our Meet Your Best Friend adoption events have helped create thousands of new families over the years and we're incredibly excited to continue to promote pet adoption with our friends at the Mike Morse Law Firm," Matt Pepper, Michigan Humane President and CEO said. "Mike and his team are committed to helping spread the word about the positive benefits of pet ownership and promoting the bond between people and pets."

Mike Morse is a proud owner of a rescue dog himself, Jessi, who he met and fell in love with in 2013. "I know first-hand how much joy a pet can bring to a family," Morse said. "I also understand that sometimes our furry friends need a little extra help finding their forever home. That's why we're so proud to host Michigan Humane's Meet Your Best Friend event here at our firm."

The event is open to the public. For more information please visit 855MikeWins.com/MeetYourBestFriend.

About Mike Morse Law Firm

Since 1995, the Mike Morse Law Firm has been protecting the rights of Michigan auto accident and injury victims. They are Michigan's largest personal injury firm, specializing in auto, truck, pedestrian and motorcycle accidents as well as Social Security disability claims. They are experts in Michigan's No-Fault Act. Since opening their doors in 1995, the firm has won over one billion dollars for its clients. Mike Morse Law Firm handles cases throughout the state of Michigan, with a main office in Southfield. To learn more, call (855) 645-3946 or visit www.855mikewins.com.

