InventHelp Inventor Develops Ultra-Smartphone for Enhanced Multimedia Experience (LAX-1437)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an ultra-smartphone with enhanced video and image capture capabilities as well as special features for entertainment, gaming and communication," said an inventor, from Los Angeles, Calif., "so I invented the ENYIM. My design could be used to conveniently project and display videos directly from the smartphone for enhanced viewing and entertainment."

The invention offers an ultra-smartphone to provide users with an enhanced multimedia experience. In doing so, it increases entertainment and video viewing capabilities. It also enables the user to save large volumes of video, image and other digital content. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for smartphone users. Additionally, it could allow for hands-free video conference calls.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-LAX-1437, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

