Independent Research Calculates Savings of $2.9 Million for Major Customer with TransPerfect's GlobalLink Technology

NEW YORK and SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect, the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced that Forrester Research has published a report, "The Total Economic Impact™ Of TransPerfect GlobalLink: Cost Savings And Business Benefits Enabled By GlobalLink For A Manufacturer," that determined a savings of $2.9 million driven by GlobalLink technology. The report was commissioned by TransPerfect, but Forrester conducted all research independently and maintains editorial control over all aspects of the study, including methodology and findings.

Forrester's research into the benefits and costs associated with GlobalLink focused on a current TransPerfect customer. The customer profiled is a Fortune 200 global manufacturing leader with operations and distribution in 190 countries. Forrester found that this company's risk-adjusted return on investment over a three-year time period had a net present value (NPV) of $2.91 million and 522% overall ROI. In addition to the substantial financial impact, the interviewed organization noted that GlobalLink helped eliminate costs from a prior translation memory solution and improved productivity.

GlobalLink is a SaaS platform specifically designed to manage the complex demands of creating, deploying, and maintaining multilingual content, drastically reducing the time and effort required throughout the localization process. More than 6,000 of the world's leading organizations currently use GlobalLink to reach audiences in multiple languages and drive maximum ROI in markets abroad.

The Administrative Services Manager for the client organization noted, "Getting content translated is easier and faster for our internal clients now. For the most part, they can do it themselves: create the request, approve a vendor, and get the files once they're finished. They don't have to be a middleman if they don't need one." The manager continued, "The actual technical implementation, plugging in the system, was very fast. Once all the checks had been completed, connecting GlobalLink to our platform was simple."

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe remarked, "Forrester's Total Economic Impact report independently confirms what we know to be true: that GlobalLink technology drives significant value for clients with global communications requirements."

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 100 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 200+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 6,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink® technology to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

