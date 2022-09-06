Fall Walk4Hearing season kicks off bringing community support events to 12 cities across the U.S.

Public asked to Step Up by joining walks, raising funds and awareness for hearing loss

ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hearing Loss Association of America (HLAA) – the leading voice for the growing number of Americans with hearing loss – kicks off its fall season of 12 Walk4Hearing events in cities from New York to San Diego on September 18. Participants are raising money for hearing health programs and bringing much-needed community support to people living with hearing loss, and they're asking for the public's help.

HLAA's Walk4Hearing events nationwide raise awareness, offer support, and promote advocacy for people with hearing loss. (PRNewswire)

HLAA is calling on all Americans to join the fight and Step Up for Hearing Health by participating in or donating to a Walk4Hearing near them, now through November. You can form a team, register as a walker, or support a walker in your area at Walk4Hearing.org.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), one in seven Americans has hearing loss, and most of them never get tested or treated. Untreated hearing loss is linked to dementia, falls, and even cardiovascular disease. HLAA educates the public about hearing health, advocates for access to care and technologies, supports people with hearing loss, and works to break down stigmas and barriers to treatment.

"Attending a Walk4Hearing is often the first time someone with a hearing loss realizes they're not alone. They meet and talk to others who share the same challenges, and leave feeling empowered that they've helped make a difference," says HLAA Executive Director, Barbara Kelley.

Many Walk4Hearing events offer free hearing screenings, access to hearing care experts, and community support from local HLAA Chapters and State Organizations, in cities across the country. Since 2006, Walk4Hearing has raised more than $17.5 million to support essential programs and resources that support people with hearing loss.

"Chances are hearing loss will affect you, someone in your family, or someone you know. We encourage everyone to Step Up and join HLAA's important mission to raise awareness and help people prioritize their hearing health," says Robert Engelke, President of CapTel Captioned Telephone, Inc., and Honorary Chair of 2022 Walk4Hearing.

The World Health Organization estimates the number of people with hearing loss worldwide will double by 2050, so support and prevention messages are timely. To find a walk near you or donate to a walker, visit Walk4Hearing.org.

Walk4Hearing Schedule:

New York City – September 18

Buffalo – September 24

Chicago – September 24

New England – October 2

Houston – October 8

Kentucky – October 8

New Jersey – October 9

North Carolina – October 9

Washington DC – October 15

Pennsylvania – October 16

Arizona - November 5

San Diego – November 5

About the Hearing Loss Association of America

The Hearing Loss Association of America (HLAA) is the nation's leading organization representing the growing number of people with hearing loss in the U.S. Its mission is to open the world of communication to people with hearing loss through information, education, support and advocacy.

HLAA was instrumental in the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) more than 30 years ago, and still fights for the rights of people with hearing loss at local and national levels and offers support online and in chapters across the country.

HLAA's Walk4Hearing events raise awareness and funds in cities across the country and offer support to families dealing with hearing loss. HLAA also publishes Hearing Life magazine and other news and important resources at hearingloss.org.

About CapTel, Inc.

The inventor of Captioned Telephone technology, CapTel enables people with hearing loss to enjoy telephone conversations by reading live, word-for-word captions of everything their caller says over the phone.

HLAA Hear for Life Partners generously support Walk4Hearing to help more people live well with hearing loss. For the latest information, including how to register or become a partner, visit walk4hearing.org.

Leaders

CapTel Captioned Telephone

Starkey

Champions

Cochlear Americas , MED-EL, Olelo Captioned Calls

Advocates

Advanced Bionics, , CaptionCall, Frequency Therapeutics, Hamilton CapTel, Hearing Industries Association, Meta, ReSound, Sennheiser, T-Mobile

