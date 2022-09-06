Enghouse Systems Acquires SaaS Provider VoicePort

Acquisition Provides Customer Self Service Solutions for Media Companies
MARKHAM, ON and ROCHESTER, NY, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX: ENGH) has acquired the business assets of VoicePort LLC, a provider of SaaS automated solutions based in Rochester, New York.
About Enghouse
Enghouse Systems Ltd. is a Canadian publicly traded company (TSX:ENGH) that provides vertically focused enterprise software solutions focusing on contact centers, video communications, healthcare, telecommunications, public safety and the transit market. Enghouse has a two-pronged growth strategy that focuses on internal growth and acquisitions, which are funded through operating cash flows. The company has no external debt financing and is organized around two business segments: the Interactive Management Group and the Asset Management Group. Further information about Enghouse may be obtained from the company's website at www.enghouse.com.
About VoicePort
VoicePort LLC is a provider of automated, configurable, and integrated customer self-service software. The products, including inbound and outbound IVR and AI-powered chatbots with 2-way text messaging, are designed and orchestrated to be fully integrated and work seamlessly across organizations and their supporting resources and systems. VoicePort is known for innovation in product offerings designed to help the circulation industry not only reduce costs, but to improve customer experience, retention and sales. For more information, log on to www.voiceport.net.
