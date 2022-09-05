InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Case for Two Cell Phones (MDA-143)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be an easier way to carry and keep track of a personal cell phone and work cell phone," said an inventor, from Greenfield, Minn., "so I invented the DUAL PHONE CASE. My design eliminates the hassle of keeping track of two separate phones and it provides added protection."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective case for holding and using two cell phones. In doing so, it ensures that call, text and camera functions are accessible for both phones. As a result, it increases organization and convenience and it helps to protect against accidental drops and damage. The invention features a lightweight and attractive design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the owners of two cell phones. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-MDA-143, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

