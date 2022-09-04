HEINEKEN® CELEBRATES EPIC HOME FORMULA 1® RACE IN THE NETHERLANDS WITH DJ AFROJACK FINALE

Internationally renowned and GRAMMY Award-winning Dutch producer and DJ, Afrojack, closed the Formula 1 Heineken® Dutch Grand Prix weekend with an exclusive podium performance

After the winners were awarded their trophies, the celebratory performance was livestreamed to fans worldwide via F1 and Afrojack's social channels

Dutch contemporary artist, Pablo Lücker, created original artwork featured on the podium, inspired by the sights and sounds of Zandvoort

ZANDVOORT, Netherlands, Sept. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heineken® ramped up the post-race atmosphere at the Formula 1 Heineken® Dutch Grand Prix with a podium performance from internationally renowned Dutch producer and DJ, Afrojack. The performance was live streamed on F1®'s Facebook, as well as Afrojack's Facebook and YouTube pages, to bring fans across the globe together to celebrate another thrilling race at CM.com Circuit Zandvoort for the second year running.

Afrojack closes out the Formula 1 Heineken® Dutch Grand Prix on the podium designed by Dutch artist Pablo Lücker. (PRNewsfoto/Heineken) (PRNewswire)

Afrojack said: "It's an incredible experience and honour to be asked to perform here at the Dutch Grand Prix; not only in front of my home crowd, but also to all those fans worldwide who tuned in to celebrate yet another amazing race in the Netherlands!"

Afrojack's 30-minute set included the exclusive Dutch Grand Prix official song 'Feels Like Home', together with DubVision, which was released on 2nd September worldwide. "Feels Like Home" is a bright, energizing single with a dazzling melody and tender vocals that will surely leave fans singing along.

The post-race performance took place on the winner's podium, which featured original artwork by Dutch contemporary artist Pablo Lücker.

The designs were inspired by the energy that the fans bring to the track as well as the sights and sounds of Zandvoort. Lücker not only created the design for the podium but created a new and original design for the F1® trophies awarded across the weekend.

Pablo Lücker said of his approach: "I wanted the design to capture the adrenaline, the joy and the rush that is released by the crowd celebrating together".

In a way that is recognisably Heineken®, the race weekend was a celebration of local culture and Dutch heritage on a global scale – bringing elements that are synonymous with the Netherlands to an international audience.

To further celebrate the brand's home race, Heineken® launched a new iteration of their 'When You Drive, Never Drink' campaign, called 'Riding is Still Driving'. The campaign, launched in May 2022, plays on the fact that when you drink you can feel like a much better driver than you are. As the world of F1® features some of the best drivers in the world, we have collaborated with our partners to spread our message; it's at exactly the moment you feel like a racing driver that you should not get behind the wheel, or handlebars.

The new edit features McLaren F1 Team driver Daniel Ricciardo encouraging fans to make the right choice and not drink before getting on a bike or e-scooter. The Netherlands is famous for being bicycle friendly and there are approximately 1.4 million e-bikes on Dutch roads, so Heineken is encouraging fans to make the right choice and get home safely.

Of being involved in the campaign, Daniel Ricciardo said: "You wouldn't drink and drive a car, so why take the risk on an electric bike or scooter? You are in control of a vehicle with a motor, and you are a road user. It's a collective effort to make sure everyone's safe on the road - many fans will cycle to and from the race at Zandvoort, so let's look after each other out there."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1891337/Heineken_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1891338/Heineken_2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1891339/Heineken_3.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1891340/Heineken_4.jpg

Afrojack closes out the Formula 1 Heineken® Dutch Grand Prix on the podium designed by Dutch artist Pablo Lücker. (PRNewsfoto/Heineken) (PRNewswire)

Afrojack closes out the Formula 1 Heineken® Dutch Grand Prix on the podium designed by Dutch artist Pablo Lücker. (PRNewsfoto/Heineken) (PRNewswire)

Afrojack closes out the Formula 1 Heineken® Dutch Grand Prix on the podium designed by Dutch artist Pablo Lücker. (PRNewsfoto/Heineken) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Heineken