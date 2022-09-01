How do global businesses manage supply chain risks, maintain resilience, and deliver sustainable growth

TAIPEI, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Taiwan's role in the global supply chain has changed dramatically due to the importance of the semiconductor industry in technological development and its critical position at the core. In view of increasingly complex geopolitical situations, how we could maintain our operational resilience and help to deepen regional economic cooperation are topics of ever greater interest. Intensifying competition between China and the US, resulting in the rise of Asia's global status, climate change, carbon footprint, etc. are also driving changes in industry structures and corporates' business models.
In addition, Tata Motors will lead KPMG, AWS, Schneider Electric, Chunghwa Telecom, Winbond Electronics Corp., and Advantech Co., to offer their views on supply chain management. We aspire to drive forward our industry's overall development through knowledge and experience sharing.
"DIGITIMES - Supply Chain Summit" is a unique opportunity to understand the latest thinking, strategy, plans, and technologies in our industry. Event site:https://bit.ly/3CGBJt1
【About DIGITIMES】
DIGITIMES was established in 1998 as the leading professional media platform in Greater China that reports development in the technology industry's global supply chain, regional competitive landscape, applications, and market evolutions. Our research teams provide research, production, and sales data, and professional analyses from upstream to midstream, downstream, and end markets. We also bring ideas and views on industry trends as well as forward-looking perspectives to our clients through our consulting practices. (https://www.digitimes.com.tw/)
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE DIGITIMES ASIA