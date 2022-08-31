Paramount Global's Brian Robbins, President and Chief Executive Officer of Paramount Pictures, to Participate in the BofA Securities 2022 Media, Communications and Entertainment Conference

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA; PARAA) today announced that Brian Robbins, President and Chief Executive Officer of Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon, and Chief Content Officer, Movies and Kids & Family, Paramount+, will participate in a question and answer session during the BofA Securities 2022 Media, Communications and Entertainment Conference in Los Angeles, CA on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at 11:50 a.m. ET.

ViacomCBS today announced that the global media company will become Paramount Global (referred to as “Paramount”), effective February 16, bringing together its leading portfolio of premium entertainment properties under a new parent company name. (PRNewswire)

A live audio webcast will be available on Paramount's Investor Relations homepage at ir.paramount.com. A replay of the audio webcast will be available in the Events, Webcasts & Annual Meetings section shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

