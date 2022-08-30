Von Maur Department Store Plans to Open First Location in Pennsylvania

150-year-old Retailer Will Anchor South Hills Village in Pittsburgh;

Move Continues Company's Strategic National Expansion

DAVENPORT, Iowa, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Von Maur Department Store, recognized as the top department store in the country by Newsweek's "America's Best Retailers 2022" ranking, announced today its plans to open a 118,000-square-foot store at South Hills Village in Pittsburgh. Scheduled to open Fall 2024, the store will be the Company's first location in Pennsylvania.

Known for its outstanding selection of brand name and specialty apparel, shoes, accessories and gifts, the store will feature products from leading brands such as Bobbi Brown, Peter Millar, TravisMathew, Hammitt, Lilly Pulitzer, John Hardy and Vuori, among others. Located at the former Sears, renovations of the new two-level Von Maur store will begin Fall 2022 and will feature the Company's exterior brick façade and interior ambiance complete with original artwork, open-floor plan and music from the store's grand piano. It is expected that the store will employ more than 100 associates – the majority of which will be full-time.

"The unrivaled shopping experience created at South Hills Village through its enticing mix of shopping, dining and entertainment makes it a one-of-a-kind destination and an outstanding location for us to open our first location in Pennsylvania," said Jim von Maur, president of Von Maur. "While our upcoming opening may be the first time customers have heard about or experienced Von Maur, they'll discover that we're all about delivering the best customer service and brand name merchandise in the industry. We are looking forward to becoming a part of the Pittsburgh community and showcasing a unique shopping environment for our customers for years to come."

Today's announcement of the first Von Maur location in Pennsylvania builds upon the family-owned Company's targeted national growth strategy. After previously opening in states such as Georgia, New York, Alabama and Oklahoma, Von Maur now operates 36 stores across 15 states. Most recently, the award-winning retailer opened its fourth Michigan location in Rochester Hills in March 2022. Additionally, the Company is slated to open its second Wisconsin location in Madison in October 2022.

In addition to its selection of popular brands and merchandise, Von Maur is widely regarded for its superior customer service, including an interest-free charge card, flexible return policy, free gift wrapping, loyalty rewards program and shipping services. The Company also offers its associates above-market wages, excellent benefits, career advancement opportunities, and a positive, professional work environment.

For more information, please visit www.vonmaur.com.

About Von Maur

Von Maur was founded 150 years ago in downtown Davenport, Iowa. The Company currently operates 36 stores in 15 states, along with a 120,000 square foot E-Commerce facility that drives its successful online business at vonmaur.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Brendan Griffith

Brendan@reputationpartners.com

View original content:

SOURCE Von Maur Department Store