Protos Security Strengthens Service Offering; Announces the Acquisition of ControlByNet

NORWALK, Conn., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Security Services Holdings LLC (dba Protos Security), the leading tech-enabled managed services security guarding provider in North America, announces that it has acquired ControlByNet. Protos Security is a portfolio company of Southfield Capital and adding ControlByNet expands the service offering and value to its customer base. The transaction closed on August 15, 2022.

Protos Security logo (PRNewsfoto/Protos Security) (PRNewswire)

ControlByNet offers remote guarding and software solutions that work across all devices through the cloud or as an onsite managed service. Having ControlByNet under the Protos umbrella will provide clients with another technology solution agnostic across camera options.

"This strategic acquisition further diversifies our service offering," said Peter Platten, Chief Revenue Officer at Protos. "Our ability to provide a suite of security solutions to meet all customer needs continues to grow and allows us to uniquely tailor services. It's important to us that we're able to satisfy safety requirements while offering cost benefits. This differentiation is how we delight customers with program flexibility and intelligence to support high-quality service."

Ryan Strange, Founder and President of ControlByNet added, "We are excited to strengthen and grow our service offerings under the Protos Security brand. This alignment will be impactful to the marketplace, and a big step forward for both brands. Protos' core values mirror those of ControlByNet, which was important to us. The combination of our solutions will yield many benefits for our customers, who can expect the high-touch customer service approach they've known for years."

By continuing to invest in its management team, software and technology, and overall service capabilities, Protos is more aggressively positioned within the security marketplace. Protos' mission is to provide differentiated, best total-value security solutions that deliver world-class service to our customers. Leadership team members from both Protos Security and ControlByNet will remain in place post-close.

"Over the last 20+ years, CBN has developed an impressive suite of technology offerings capable of servicing the remote guarding/security needs of clients across devices," said Andy Cook, Partner at Southfield Capital. "We believe that combining CBN with Protos' industry leading technology platform will enable us to deepen client relationships and provide a broader array of comprehensive security solutions."

About Protos Security

Protos Security, a portfolio company of Southfield Capital, is a technology-enabled security services company offering security guarding, monitoring and device solutions for a wide spectrum of customers across North America. Protos Security prides itself on delivering a high touch service, actionable insights, transparency and program flexibility for its clients. For more information on Protos Security, please visit www.protossecurity.com.

About ControlByNet

ControlByNet develops cloud and managed video surveillance solutions that protect properties using innovative software to enable single sign-on, 24/7 access from any device, standardization across locations and future-proof software. ControlByNet also protects assets and people with remote guarding options. An agile software approach allows ControlByNet to shift as remote guarding needs are everchanging. For more information on ControlByNet, please visit www.controlbynet.com.

About Southfield Capital

Southfield Capital is a private equity firm that invests in exceptional, growing companies in the lower middle market outsourced business services sector. Southfield targets companies with $4-12 million in EBITDA and partners with owners and management teams that are enthusiastic about scaling their operations through a combination of organic and acquisition growth strategies. For more information on Southfield Capital, please visit www.southfieldcapital.com.

Contact Information

Alyssa Wilson

(203) 941-4707

awilson@protossecurity.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Protos Security