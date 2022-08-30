PLUS3 IT SYSTEMS ACHIEVES AWS CERTIFICATION MILESTONE

RESTON, Va., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Plus3 IT Systems, LLC (Plus3 IT) is pleased to announce it has achieved over 50 Amazon Web Services (AWS) Certifications. As an AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner, Plus3 IT helps Federal Government customers with cloud adoption and cloud optimization using AWS. This collective achievement of over 50 AWS Certifications distinguishes Plus3 IT employees as holding validated AWS expertise.

While AWS Certifications are individual achievements designed to validate technical skills and cloud expertise, they also showcase the individual's professional abilities and qualifications to assist customers in solving complex, mission-focused problems. The diverse range of AWS certifications held by Plus3 IT employees, including role-based and specialty certifications, allow Plus3 IT to provide expert-level cloud adoption, cloud security, cloud enabled data analytics, cloud native application development, and DevSecOps services to its customers.

"This number of AWS certifications highlights the expertise and skills our company has long been known for," said Mark Jefferson, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Co-Founder, Plus3 IT. "It's exciting to see our employees' growth with this achievement aligned so closely with the company's growth in our customer spaces."

Plus3 IT, a minority-owned small business, has been growing steadily since its inception in 2015 and has been an AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner since 2016. Plus3 IT continues to nurture its relationship with AWS as a member of the AWS Partner Network (APN). In the past year, Plus3 IT has achieved the AWS Government Competency, joined the Authority to Operate (ATO) on AWS program and the Public Sector Partner (PSP) program, and has been featured as a panelist in the AWS Small Businesses Doing Big Things in Federal Government television series. As a company with less than 100 employees, this AWS Certification milestone demonstrates Plus3 IT's culture of innovation and commitment to continuous learning, thus bolstering its employees' development.

Plus3 IT is a privately-owned small, disadvantaged business, headquartered in Reston, Virginia. As a firm with expertise in cloud services, Plus3 IT supports mission requirements through cloud adoption, cloud security, cloud native application development, cloud enabled data analytics, and DevSecOps. Plus3 IT has proven success supporting the DoD, IC, and other Federal customers in all things related to cloud. Plus3 IT is also a GSA Multiple Award Schedule holder.

