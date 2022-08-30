PetSmart Invites Pet Parents to "Step Right Up" for Carnival-Themed Halloween

Pet parents are in for happy hauntings this spooky season with new products, social media costume contest for pets

PHOENIX, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pets are the star attraction at PetSmart this Halloween with a new carnival-themed collection featuring apparel, toys and accessories. With new products, a social media contest and top safety and celebration tips, PetSmart is the destination for pet parents and their dogs, cats and small pets to get into the spooky spirit of the season.

Courtesy of PetSmart (PRNewswire)

"At PetSmart, we are pet-obsessed, and Halloween is one of the best times of year to show the lengths we'll go to for our pets," said Kristin Shane, senior vice president and chief merchandising officer. "We know Halloween is a time when pet parents most want to include their pets in the fun, and we're making it easy to get into the spooky spirit together with costumes, treats and experiences."

New Items for Tricks and Treats

The PetSmart Halloween Costume Shop comes to life with new costumes, accessories, toys, treats and ball pits for pet families to enjoy together, including the Thrills and Chills™ Halloween Clown Ball Pit, with 75 balls included, the Thrills and Chills™ Carnival House Corrugated Hut, and a variety of toys and costumes to bring out the inner ringleader, performer or carnival attraction in any pet.

For when your pet chooses "treat" over "trick," PetSmart also offers delectable delights, including a honey-flavored Gourdgeous Cookie dog treat, a Creepy Cone treat for small pets and a Frankly Freaky Cookie dog treat featuring Frankenstein in apple cinnamon flavor.

No Scaredy Cats Necessary! Veterinarian Do's and Don'ts for a Pet's Best Halloween

Candy corn, chocolate and other sweet treats are perfectly fine for kids on Halloween, but pets should avoid most sweet human foods when it's time for trick or treating, warns Dr. Jennifer Bruns, DVM, MPVM, veterinarian at PetSmart. She offers the following recommendations for a pet's best Halloween, including how to get that perfect costume photo:

Don't: Share gum, mints, candy and baked goods from the trick-or-treat bag with your pet. Xylitol, a sugar substitute found in these items, can cause dangerously low blood sugar and liver damage in dogs.

Don't: Allow your pet to sneak raisins or alcohol. While these two items are very different from each other, they are toxic and can cause kidney or respiratory failure.

Don't: Leave candy wrappers, glow sticks, candles and other decor within reach. The hot wax and flame of a candle can burn a pet and can cause gastrointestinal upset, from vomiting to bowel obstruction, if consumed.

Do: Use pet-safe treats, like Use pet-safe treats, like these , to teach your pet basic commands that stop them from jumping on trick-or-treaters, running toward the doorbell and even keep them away from the "don'ts" listed above.

Do: Get their attention using pet-safe treats to snap that pet-perfect Halloween photo.

Happy Haunting Costume Contest

Once pet parents shop the new carnival collection, they're ready to create a memorable Halloween with their pet. PetSmart is hosting a Happy Haunting Costume Contest* Oct. 3-26 with 200,000 Treats points, worth $500, at (a vampire's) stake.

Pet parents are encouraged to share photos or videos of their happy haunters in three categories: Best Boos, Your Little Monster and Spooky Scene. By following and tagging @PetSmart on Instagram and using #HappyHauntingContent and #BestBoos, #YourLittleMonster or #SpookyScene hashtags to enter a category, they'll have a chance to win one grand prize per category of 200,000 Treats points (worth $500 in savings) or a runner's up prize in each category of 100,000 Treats points (worth $250 in savings).

Judging takes place Oct. 27-28 and winners will be announced the week of Halloween.

* NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 50 United States, D.C. and Puerto Rico, who are 18 years of age or older or the age of majority in their jurisdiction of residence, as of the date of entry, & as of 10/03/2022, possess a web-enabled mobile device. Begins at 12:00 a.m. PT on 10/03/2022 & ends 11:59 p.m. PT on 10/26/2022. Void where prohibited by law. Prize restrictions apply. For complete Official Rules, visit ptsmrt.co/HappyHauntingCostumeContestRules. Sponsored by PetSmart LLC.

For more information on Halloween at PetSmart, including ways to shop, visit petsmart.com/halloween.

About PetSmart

PetSmart LLC is the leading pet retailer offering products, services and solutions for the lifetime needs of pets. At PetSmart, we love pets and we believe pets make us better people. Every day with every connection, PetSmart's passionate associates help bring pet parents closer to their pets so together they can live more fulfilled lives. This vision impacts everything we do for our customers, the way we support our associates and how we give back to our communities.

PetSmart operates approximately 1,660 pet stores in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, as well as more than 200 in-store PetSmart PetsHotel® dog and cat boarding facilities. We provide a broad range of competitively priced pet food and products, as well as services such as dog training, pet grooming, pet boarding, PetSmart Doggie Day Camp™ and pet adoption.

PetSmart, PetSmart Charities® and PetSmart Charities® of Canada work with nearly 4,000 animal welfare organizations to bring adoptable pets into stores so they have the best chance possible of finding a forever home.

Through this in-store adoption program and other signature events, PetSmart has facilitated over 10 million adoptions, more than any other brick-and-mortar organization.

PetSmart (PRNewsfoto/PetSmart) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PetSmart