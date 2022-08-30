Aria Pharmaceuticals Advances Pipeline with Six Provisional US Patents Filed Across Three Diseases

Aria Pharmaceuticals Advances Pipeline with Six Provisional US Patents Filed Across Three Diseases

Patents filed for the company's most advanced programs in lupus, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), and chronic kidney disease (CKD)

All novel mechanisms of action have demonstrated positive efficacy data in industry standard animal pharmacology models

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aria Pharmaceuticals, a pharmaceutical company focused on bringing first-in-class small molecules to market, announced that the company has successfully filed a total of six provisional patents with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for lead candidates in its lupus, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), and chronic kidney disease (CKD) research programs.

Aria Pharmaceuticals (PRNewsfoto/twoXAR Pharmaceuticals) (PRNewswire)

Aria Pharmaceuticals Advances Pipeline with Six Provisional US Patents Filed Across Three Diseases

Using its proprietary Symphony™ drug discovery platform, Aria identified a lead candidate in each disease that demonstrated statistically significant efficacy in preclinical studies and a high likelihood of achieving significant efficacy in phase 2 and phase 3 trials based on Symphony's predictive capabilities. Those candidates represent novel mechanisms of action in their respective diseases and include:

TXR-711 , an investigational treatment for lupus: Inhibits targeted key signaling pathways that result in decreased antibody production and cytokine expression and reduces inflammation through multiple pathways and processes.

TXR-1002, an investigational treatment for i diopathic p ulmonary f ibrosis (IPF): Inhibits myofibroblast proliferation, collagen, TGF-b, fibrosis, and inflammation.

TXR-1210, an investigational treatment for chronic kidney disease (CKD): Inhibits pyroptosis and regulates IL-1 activity. Regulates renal inflammation and fibrosis as well as decreasing the release of proinflammatory cytokines and inhibiting TGF-b expression.

Based on the discovery of these candidates, Aria developed new chemical entities (NCE) – two for each disease, with a total of six – representing the mechanisms of action described above to advance to clinical studies. A provisional patent application with the USPTO allows Aria Pharmaceuticals to establish intellectual property protection for its novel therapies on the filing date. Aria was able to identify novel compounds and file for provisional patents within 12-15 months for each program.

"These filings represent significant development milestones for Aria and are in line with our strategic focus on moving our proprietary pipeline forward," said Andrew A. Radin, CEO of Aria Pharmaceuticals. "By analyzing multiple heterogeneous data types in one process, our drug discovery platform Symphony is proving capable of discovering novel therapies where we have high confidence in their viability as novel treatments."

Aria Pharmaceuticals has built a pipeline across 18 diseases utilizing its Symphony platform for complex diseases where new treatments are needed. Using Symphony, Aria has demonstrated a 30x hit rate at in vivo efficacy milestones while mitigating risk throughout the drug development process.

"We are excited and confident in the data across all of our early-stage candidates," said Anjali Pandey, Senior Vice President of Nonclinical R&D and Chemistry. "This achievement takes us closer to our goal of moving novel treatments into clinical research, and we're ready for the next steps needed for clinical success."

For more information, please visit www.ariapharmaceuticals.com.

About Aria Pharmaceuticals

Aria Pharmaceuticals is a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company discovering and developing novel small molecule therapies for complex and hard-to-treat diseases. Too many patients need breakthrough treatments across many complicated diseases – they can't wait. That's why at Aria, we have redefined the drug discovery approach, saving years in the process and increasing success rates by mitigating risks throughout the drug development process. At Aria, we've shown promise across a diverse range of therapeutic areas with the ability to address over 1,000 diseases.

Media Contact

Serena Joshi

serena@ariapharmaceuticals.com

(650) 396-9240

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Aria Pharmaceuticals