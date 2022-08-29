InventHelp Inventor Develops Portable Oxygenated Wound Care (BRK-4113)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a wound care coordinator and I wanted to create a more convenient way for patients to receive oxygen therapy," said an inventor, from Gadsden, Ala., "so I invented the PORTABLE OXYGENATED WOUND CARE. My design could help to effectively heal chronic wounds and it may reduce the cost associated with wound care."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention offers a portable way to provide oxygen therapy similar to a hyperbaric chamber. In doing so, it eliminates the need to travel to a wound treatment center. As a result, it saves time and effort and it could allow chronic wounds to heal more quickly. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for homes, health care facilities and nursing homes. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Birmingham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-BRK-4113, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp