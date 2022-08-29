Buybacks of series B shares in AB Electrolux during week 34, 2022

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During the period August 22 - August 26, 2022 AB Electrolux (LEI code 549300Y3HHZB1ZGFPJ93) has repurchased in total 1,170,000 own series B shares (ISIN: SE0016589188) as part of the buyback program initiated by the Board of Directors in order to optimize the company's capital structure.

The share buybacks form part of the buyback program of a maximum of 8,000,000 series B shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 1,250 million, which AB Electrolux announced on April 29, 2022. The buyback program, which runs between May 2, 2022 - October 21, 2022, is being carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR") and the Commission Delegated Regulation 2016/1052 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation"). The objective of the share buybacks is to optimize the company's capital structure and the intention is to reduce Electrolux share capital through subsequent share cancellations.

Series B shares in AB Electrolux have been repurchased (in SEK) as follows:

Date Aggregated daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average share price per day (SEK) Total daily transaction value (SEK) 22/08/2022 240,000 142.9733 34,313,592.00 23/08/2022 250,000 141.3239 35,330,975.00 24/08/2022 220,000 139.4841 30,686,502.00 25/08/2022 180,000 140.6626 25,319,268.00 26/08/2022 280,000 138.0245 38,646,860.00

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG on behalf of AB Electrolux. Following the above acquisitions, AB Electrolux holding of own shares as of August 26, 2022 amounts to 12,153,825 series B shares. The total number of shares in AB Electrolux amounts to 283,077,393.

A full breakdown of the transactions pursuant to article 5.3 of MAR and article 2.3 of the Safe Harbour Regulation is attached to this announcement.

