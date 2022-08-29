Allied Electronics & Automation Welcomes New Chief Information Officer

Jason Taylor, Allied's new CIO, will develop and execute plans and strategies aimed at supporting, improving and expanding upon Allied's Technology division and digital-first business model and providing customers and employees with a robustly interconnected, user-centric experience in both online and physical channels.

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Electronics & Automation, a trading brand of RS Group plc (LSE: RS1), a global omni-channel provider of product and service solutions, recently welcomed a new Chief Information Officer, Jason Taylor. Jason will replace retiring CIO Andy Jackson.

Allied Electronics & Automation is a trading brand of RS Group plc (formerly Electrocomponents plc), a global omni-channel provider of product and service solutions for designers, builders and maintainers of industrial equipment and operations. (PRNewswire)

Prior to joining Allied, Jason was the Vice President of Global Digital and Innovation at Gates Corporation. He brings a blend of keen business acumen and proven leadership, technology, systems implementation and relationship and stakeholder management experience developed over more than 20 years in roles of increasing responsibility in the tech industry to his new position.

In this role, Jason will develop and execute plans and strategies aimed at supporting, improving and expanding upon Allied's Technology division, which is comprised of business intelligence & process automation, business application, web development and technology operations run by four fast-paced, high-performing Technology teams managed by RS Group's Chief Technology Officer, Simon Ramskill. Jason will have a primary reporting line to Simon and will provide Allied President Ken Bradley with technology and innovation initiatives for the region. He will also be a member of the Americas Executive Leadership Team and Global IT Leadership Team.

"Allied and RS Group have an amazing culture, a burgeoning digital-first business model and a committed customer-centric mindset, so I am extremely proud to join this team and excited about my new role," said Jason. "I am passionate about digital transformation. I have a vast amount of experience across the technology landscape and am looking forward to applying that experience to develop long- and short-term technology and operational strategies that support Allied's continued innovation and digital transformation and scale for our long-term growth."

"Hiring Jason as our new CIO and a member of our Americas Executive Leadership Team and Global IT Leadership Team further underscores our commitment to scaling our digital-first, customer-centric business model and expanding our footprint as a trusted, value-added technology solutions provider for customers and suppliers in the electronics and automation industries," said Allied President Ken Bradley. "Jason's experience, accomplishments and demonstrated passion for digital innovation have me very excited about the various opportunities on the horizon and I am glad to have him onboard to help us achieve our ambitious goals and advance our potential."

Allied Electronics & Automation, part of RS Group

Allied Electronics & Automation is a trading brand of RS Group plc (formerly Electrocomponents plc), a leading global omni-channel industrial product and service solutions provider to customers who are involved in designing, building and maintaining industrial equipment and operations, safely and sustainably. RS Group plc stocks more than 700,000 industrial and electronic products, sourced from over 2,500 leading suppliers, and provides a wide range of product and service solutions to over 1.2 million industrial customers. With operations in 32 countries, we trade through multiple channels and ship nearly 60,000 parcels daily.

We support customers across the product life cycle, whether via innovation and technical support at the design phase, improving time to market and productivity at the build phase, or reducing purchasing costs and optimizing inventory in the maintenance phase. We offer our customers tailored product and service propositions that are essential for the successful operation of their businesses and help them save time and money.

RS Group plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange with stock ticker RS1 and in the fiscal year that ended March 31, 2022, reported revenue of $3.3 billion.

For more information about Allied Electronics & Automation, please visit www.alliedelec.com/ or connect with us via social media on Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn .

Image Download:

https://bit.ly/3CFwKc1

Editorial Contact & Media Inquiries:

Karen Gavenda

Allied Electronics & Automation, part of RS Group

Karen.Gavenda@alliedelec.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Allied Electronics & Automation