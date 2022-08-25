2022 Ukrainian Village Fest's Theme Acts as a Rally Cry for All Attendees, Performers, Volunteers & Sponsors: Uniting for Ukraine

Ukrainian, Polish, Lithuanian, Slovenian, Spanish, Irish & American Cultures Will Unite for Ukraine on August 27-28

CHICAGO, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It has been and continues to be a very difficult time in Ukraine due to the unprovoked and devastatingly violent war that Russia has unleashed on it. While Chicago's Ukrainian Village Fest is an annual celebration of Ukraine's vibrant and energetic culture, this year, we are dedicating our fest to raising funds for the brave Ukrainian men and women who fight for Ukraine's freedom every day. All proceeds from the fest will be donated to Help Heroes of Ukraine 501(c)(3) charitable organization to support them in their efforts to keep Ukraine a free and democratic nation.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022, the world has united with Ukraine against Putin's totalitarian regime. With thousands of impassioned marches, rallies, and protests across the world, coupled with significant military assistance from its allies, Ukraine has felt greatly supported in its fight for freedom. As such, this year we have given our festival a theme that acts as a rally cry for all attendees, performers, volunteers and sponsors: Uniting for Ukraine. In addition to Ukraine's rich culture being on full display as always, this year, the cultures of Ukraine's supportive friends, neighbors and allies will also be celebrated on the main stage throughout the weekend, including Polish, Lithuanian, Slovenian, Spanish, Irish, and, of course, American! World-renown performance groups such as Ensemble Español, Trinity Irish Dance Company, Suktinis Lithuanian Folk Dance Group, and Hromovytsia Ukrainian Dance Ensemble, along with many other musicians and vocalists, will surely leave festival attendees begging for more!

The 2022 Ukrainian Village Fest will be held on the 2200 block of W. Superior St. in the heart of Chicago's Ukrainian Village from 4-10pm on Saturday, August 27th, and 1-9pm on Sunday, August 28th. A suggested donation of $10 will serve as the daily entrance fee. Join us to enjoy delicious ethnic food, imported beer, vibrant arts & crafts, and high-energy performances throughout the weekend!

Learn more about the 2022 Ukrainian Village Fest lineup of performances on Facebook @ukrainianvillagefest and on Instagram @ukrainianvillagefestival. To donate to the fest's fundraising efforts for Help Heroes of Ukraine, please click here.

SOURCE Ukrainian Village Fest