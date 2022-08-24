Show You Care
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Investigates MicroStrategy Incorporated

Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Weiss Law, a national shareholders' rights law firm, is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and violations of the federal securities laws by the directors and officers of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) ("MicroStrategy" or the "Company") concerning the Company's mounting losses tied to its Bitcoin purchases and holdings.

(PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)
(PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)(PRNewswire)

If you own MicroStrategy shares and wish to discuss this investigation, or share information which you have, or if you have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website at

https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/mstr

Or contact:

Josh Rubin, Esq. 
stocks@weisslaw.co

 (212) 682-3025

THERE IS NO COST OR OBLIGATION TO YOU

Weiss Law has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients.  For more information about the firm, please go to: http://www.weisslaw.co

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weiss-law-investigates-microstrategy-incorporated-301611861.html

SOURCE Weiss Law

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.