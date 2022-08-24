Petco Health + Wellness Company, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Earnings

Comparable sales grew 3.8 percent year over year and 23.5 percent on a two-year basis, resulting in fifteenth consecutive quarter of comparable sales growth

Net revenue of $1.48 billion increased 3.2 percent year over year

Delivered net income of $13.5 million and Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $142.0 million

Earnings per share of $0.05 , a decline of $0.23 from prior year; Adjusted Earnings Per Share 1 of $0.19 , a decline of $0.06 from prior year

Updates full year guidance, with net revenue of $5.975 billion to $6.05 billion ; Adjusted EBITDA1 of $580.0 million to $595.0 million and Adjusted Earnings Per Share1 between $0.77 and $0.81

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: WOOF), a complete partner in pet health and wellness, today announced its second quarter 2022 financial results.

In the second quarter of 2022, Petco delivered net revenue of $1.48 billion, up 3.2 percent versus prior year. Net income was $13.5 million or $0.05 per share compared to $75.1 million or $0.28 per share in the prior year. Adjusted Net Income1 was $49.7 million or $0.19 per share, compared to $67.5 million or $0.25 per share in the prior year.

"Q2 marks our 15th consecutive growth quarter, demonstrating that Petco's business and customers continue to grow, driven by the strength of our unique end-to-end health and wellness pet ecosystem," said Petco CEO Ron Coughlin. "Despite economic volatility, the pet category remains resilient and our 29,000 Petco Partners remain focused on improving the lives of countless pets and pet parents, working together and tangibly executing against our strategic priorities - including further expansion of our vet network and capabilities, continued mix shift towards premium products, the addition of over a hundred experiential fresh and frozen pantries in Pet Care Centers, and double-digit growth in recurring and loyalty customers."

Fiscal Q2 2022 Operating Results:

Comparisons are second quarter of 2022 ended July 30, 2022 versus second quarter of 2021 ended July 31, 2021 unless otherwise noted

Second quarter results reflect continued business and customer growth, and operational execution, while delivering on the promise of purpose driven performance.

Net revenue increased 3.2 percent to $1.48 billion driven by comparable sales growth of 3.8 percent

Net income decreased $61.7 million to $13.5 million or $0.05 per share, which was primarily impacted by a $55.4 million non-cash change in the fair value of one of the company's investments and $10.9 million of integration-related costs incurred related to the buyout of the company's veterinary joint venture, Thrive

Adjusted Net Income 1 decreased $17.8 million to $49.7 million or $0.19 per share

Adjusted EBITDA1 decreased $13.1 million to $142.0 million

Fiscal 2022 Guidance:

Petco has updated its full year 2022 financial guidance.

For the full year, Petco now expects net revenue of $5.975 billion to $6.05 billion, with Adjusted EBITDA1 of $580.0 million to $595.0 million. It expects between $250 million and $275 million of capital expenditures, and Adjusted Earnings Per Share1 between $0.77 and $0.81. Full details can be found in the schedules below.

(1) Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EPS and Trailing Twelve Month Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information on non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measures.

PETCO HEALTH AND WELLNESS COMPANY, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited and subject to reclassification)



















13 Weeks Ended





July 30,

2022

July 31,

2021

Percent

Change

Net sales

$ 1,480,797

$ 1,434,534

3 %

Cost of sales

886,320

835,124

6 %

Gross profit

594,477

599,410

(1 %)

Selling, general and administrative expenses

544,472

525,942

4 %

Operating income

50,005

73,468

(32 %)

Interest income

(137)

(13)

954 %

Interest expense

21,820

19,206

14 %

Other non-operating loss (income)

10,259

(45,162)

N/M

Income before income taxes and income from

equity method investees

18,063

99,437

(82 %)

Income tax expense

6,638

27,011

(75 %)

Income from equity method investees

(2,031)

(2,429)

(16 %)

Net income

13,456

74,855

(82 %)

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

—

(256)

(100 %)

Net income attributable to Class A and B-1 common

stockholders

$ 13,456

$ 75,111

(82 %)

















Net income per Class A and B-1 common share:













Basic

$ 0.05

$ 0.28

(82 %)

Diluted

$ 0.05

$ 0.28

(82 %)

















Weighted average shares used in computing net income per Class A

and B-1 common share:













Basic

265,431

264,216

0 %

Diluted

265,835

265,217

0 %



PETCO HEALTH AND WELLNESS COMPANY, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited and subject to reclassification)









July 30,

2022

January 29,

2022 ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 125,187

$ 211,602 Receivables, less allowance for credit losses1

44,762

55,618 Merchandise inventories, net

723,336

675,111 Prepaid expenses

53,955

42,355 Other current assets

66,589

86,091 Total current assets

1,013,829

1,070,777 Fixed assets

1,872,567

1,745,691 Less accumulated depreciation

(1,101,442)

(1,018,769) Fixed assets, net

771,125

726,922 Operating lease right-of-use assets

1,378,947

1,338,465 Goodwill

2,186,829

2,183,991 Trade name

1,025,000

1,025,000 Other long-term assets

166,702

152,786 Total assets

$ 6,542,432

$ 6,497,941 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable and book overdrafts

$ 416,603

$ 403,976 Accrued salaries and employee benefits

104,222

150,630 Accrued expenses and other liabilities

220,247

210,872 Current portion of operating lease liabilities

272,089

265,897 Current portion of long-term debt and other lease liabilities

22,251

21,764 Total current liabilities

1,035,412

1,053,139 Senior secured credit facilities, net, excluding current portion

1,634,346

1,640,390 Operating lease liabilities, excluding current portion

1,135,627

1,096,133 Deferred taxes, net

326,739

318,355 Other long-term liabilities

131,162

134,105 Total liabilities

4,263,286

4,242,122 Commitments and contingencies







Stockholders' equity:







Class A common stock2

228

227 Class B-1 common stock3

38

38 Class B-2 common stock4

—

— Preferred stock5

—

— Additional paid-in-capital

2,103,176

2,133,821 Retained earnings

180,315

142,166 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(4,611)

(2,238) Total stockholders' equity

2,279,146

2,274,014 Noncontrolling interest

—

(18,195) Total equity

2,279,146

2,255,819 Total liabilities and equity

$ 6,542,432

$ 6,497,941











(1) Allowances for credit losses are $1,393 and $931, respectively (2) Class A common stock, $0.001 par value: Authorized - 1.0 billion shares; Issued and outstanding - 227.9 million and 227.2 million shares, respectively (3) Class B-1 common stock, $0.001 par value: Authorized - 75.0 million shares; Issued and outstanding - 37.8 million shares (4) Class B-2 common stock, $0.000001 par value: Authorized - 75.0 million shares; Issued and outstanding - 37.8 million shares (5) Preferred stock, $0.001 par value: Authorized - 25.0 million shares; Issued and outstanding – none

PETCO HEALTH AND WELLNESS COMPANY, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited and subject to reclassification)













26 Weeks Ended



July 30,

2022

July 31,

2021 Cash flows from operating activities:







Net income

$ 37,258

$ 81,004 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by

operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

95,570

82,845 Amortization of debt discounts and issuance costs

2,456

3,369 Provision for deferred taxes

9,216

12,691 Equity-based compensation

25,117

23,110 Impairments, write-offs and losses on sale of fixed and other assets

1,369

2,690 Loss on extinguishment and modification of debt

—

20,838 Income from equity method investees

(5,194)

(4,854) Non-cash operating lease costs

210,946

210,490 Other non-operating loss (income)

9,945

(45,162) Changes in assets and liabilities:







Receivables

10,856

1,937 Merchandise inventories

(48,225)

(89,784) Prepaid expenses and other assets

(21,932)

3,294 Accounts payable and book overdrafts

12,626

74,466 Accrued salaries and employee benefits

(37,345)

(6,017) Accrued expenses and other liabilities

5,148

51,145 Operating lease liabilities

(205,884)

(220,655) Other long-term liabilities

(1,839)

997 Net cash provided by operating activities

100,088

202,404 Cash flows from investing activities:







Cash paid for fixed assets

(136,190)

(99,883) Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(2,888)

(2,807) Cash paid for interest in veterinary joint venture

(35,000)

— Proceeds from sale of assets

2,127

105 Net cash used in investing activities

(171,951)

(102,585) Cash flows from financing activities:







Borrowings under long-term debt agreements

4,000

1,700,000 Repayments of long-term debt

(12,500)

(1,682,361) Debt refinancing costs and original issue discount

—

(24,665) Payments for finance lease liabilities

(2,964)

(2,044) Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan

2,591

1,721 Tax withholdings on stock-based awards

(13,461)

— Payment of offering costs

—

(3,844) Net cash used in financing activities

(22,334)

(11,193)









Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(94,197)

88,626 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

221,890

119,540 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 127,693

$ 208,166

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The following information provides definitions and reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this earnings release to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The company has provided this non-GAAP financial information, which is not calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP, as information supplemental and in addition to the financial measures presented in this earnings release that are calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Such non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered superior to, as a substitute for or alternative to, and should be considered in conjunction with, the GAAP financial measures presented in this earnings release. The non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Adjusted EBITDA and Trailing Twelve Month Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA, including Trailing Twelve Month Adjusted EBITDA, is considered a non-GAAP financial measure under the Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) rules because it excludes certain amounts included in net income calculated in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a meaningful measure to share with investors because it facilitates comparison of the current period performance with that of the comparable prior period. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA affords investors a view of what management considers to be Petco's core operating performance as well as the ability to make a more informed assessment of such operating performance as compared with that of the prior period.

Please see the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 29, 2022 filed with the SEC on March 24, 2022 for additional information on Adjusted EBITDA. The tables below reflect the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA for the thirteen weeks and trailing twelve months ended July 30, 2022 compared to the thirteen weeks and trailing twelve months ended July 31, 2021, respectively, as well as the twelve-month period ended January 29, 2022.

(dollars in thousands)

13 Weeks Ended Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Class A and B-1

Common Stockholders to Adjusted EBITDA

July 30,

2022

July 31,

2021 Net income attributable to Class A and B-1 common stockholders

$ 13,456

$ 75,111 Add (deduct):







Interest expense, net

21,683

19,193 Income tax expense

6,638

27,011 Depreciation and amortization

48,603

41,238 Income from equity method investees

(2,031)

(2,429) Asset impairments and write offs

1,207

1,743 Equity-based compensation

12,895

11,506 Other non-operating loss (income)

10,259

(45,162) Mexico joint venture EBITDA (1)

6,501

5,856 Store pre-opening expenses

3,803

3,488 Store closing expenses

881

962 Non-cash occupancy-related costs (2)

2,286

2,885 Acquisition-related integration costs (3)

10,859

— Other costs (4)

4,915

13,671 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 141,955

$ 155,073 Net sales

$ 1,480,797

$ 1,434,534 Net margin (5)

0.9 %

5.2 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin

9.6 %

10.8 %

(dollars in thousands)

Trailing Twelve Months Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Class A and B-1

Common Stockholders to Adjusted EBITDA

July 30,

2022

January 29,

2022

July 31,

2021 Net income attributable to Class A and B-1 common stockholders

$ 119,895

$ 164,417

$ 79,915 Add (deduct):











Interest expense, net

78,932

77,335

143,113 Income tax expense

40,422

53,473

31,950 Depreciation and amortization

185,156

172,431

171,643 Income from equity method investees

(11,224)

(10,883)

(10,259) Loss on debt extinguishment and modification

—

20,838

38,387 Asset impairments and write offs

9,597

10,918

12,035 Equity-based compensation

51,272

49,265

31,408 Other non-operating loss (income)

20,609

(34,497)

(45,162) Mexico joint venture EBITDA (1)

28,254

26,837

23,434 Store pre-opening expenses

14,410

14,765

13,360 Store closing expenses

5,704

5,028

6,211 Non-cash occupancy-related costs (2)

8,570

8,114

10,095 Acquisition-related integration costs (3)

13,095

—

— Other costs (4)

20,473

33,437

41,389 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 585,165

$ 591,478

$ 547,519 Net sales

$ 5,914,409

$ 5,807,149

$ 5,447,238 Net margin (5)

2.0 %

2.8 %

1.5 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin

9.9 %

10.2 %

10.1 %

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to Petco common stockholders (Adjusted EPS) are considered non-GAAP financial measures under the SEC's rules because they exclude certain amounts included in the net income attributable to Petco common stockholders and diluted earnings per share attributable to Petco common stockholders calculated in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS are meaningful measures to share with investors because they facilitate comparison of the current period performance with that of the comparable prior period. In addition, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS afford investors a view of what management considers to be Petco's core earnings performance as well as the ability to make a more informed assessment of such earnings performance with that of the prior period.

The tables below reflect the calculation of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS for the thirteen weeks ended July 30, 2022 compared to the thirteen weeks ended July 31, 2021.

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

13 Weeks Ended Reconciliation of Diluted EPS to Adjusted EPS

July 30, 2022

July 31, 2021



Amount

Per share

Amount

Per share Net income attributable to common stockholders / diluted EPS

$ 13,456

$ 0.05

$ 75,111

$ 0.28 Add (deduct):















Income tax expense

6,638

0.02

27,011

0.10 Asset impairments and write offs

1,207

0.01

1,743

0.01 Equity-based compensation

12,895

0.05

11,506

0.04 Other non-operating loss (income)

10,259

0.04

(45,162)

(0.17) Store pre-opening expenses

3,803

0.01

3,488

0.01 Store closing expenses

881

0.00

962

0.01 Non-cash occupancy-related costs (2)

2,286

0.01

2,885

0.01 Acquisition-related integration costs (3)

10,859

0.04

—

— Other costs (4)

4,915

0.02

13,671

0.05 Adjusted pre-tax income / diluted earnings per share

$ 67,199

$ 0.25

$ 91,215

$ 0.34 Income tax expense at 26% normalized tax rate

17,472

0.06

23,716

0.09 Adjusted Net Income / Adjusted EPS

$ 49,727

$ 0.19

$ 67,499

$ 0.25

Fiscal 2022 Guidance

Metric Prior Guidance Revised Guidance Net Revenue $6.15 - $6.25 billion $5.975 - $6.05 billion Adjusted EBITDA $630 - $645 million $580 – $595 million Adjusted EPS $0.97 - $1.00 $0.77 - $0.81 Capital Expenditures $275 - $325 million $250 - $275 million

Assumptions in the previously stated guidance include that economic conditions, currency rates and the tax and regulatory landscape remain generally consistent. Adjusted EPS guidance assumes approximately $90 million of interest expense, a 26 percent tax rate and a 267 million weighted average diluted share count. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures and have not been reconciled to the most comparable GAAP outlook because it is not possible to do so without unreasonable efforts due to the uncertainty and potential variability of reconciling items, which are dependent on future events and often outside of management's control and which could be significant. Because such items cannot be reasonably predicted with the level of precision required, we are unable to provide outlook for the comparable GAAP measures. Forward-looking estimates of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS are made in a manner consistent with the relevant definitions and assumptions noted herein.

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS Footnotes

(1) Mexico Joint Venture EBITDA represents 50 percent of the entity's operating results for all periods, as adjusted to reflect the results on a basis comparable to Adjusted EBITDA. In the financial statements, this joint venture is accounted for as an equity method investment and reported net of depreciation and income taxes. Because such a presentation would not reflect the adjustments made in the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA, we include the 50 percent interest in the company's Mexico joint venture on an Adjusted EBITDA basis to ensure consistency. The table below presents a reconciliation of Mexico joint venture net income to Mexico joint venture EBITDA.









13 Weeks Ended (in thousands)

July 30,

2022

July 31,

2021 Net income

$ 4,064

$ 4,864 Depreciation

4,711

3,401 Income tax expense

2,390

2,631 Foreign currency loss (gain)

444

(342) Interest expense, net

1,392

1,158 EBITDA

$ 13,001

$ 11,712 50% of EBITDA

$ 6,501

$ 5,856





(2) Non-cash occupancy-related costs include the difference between cash and straight-line rent for all periods.



(3) Acquisition/integration costs include direct costs resulting from acquiring and integrating businesses. These include third-party professional and legal fees and other integration-related costs that would not have otherwise been incurred as part of the company's operations. For the thirteen weeks ended July 30, 2022, approximately $6.7 million of Thrive integration costs were recorded in cost of sales and $4.1 million of integration costs were recorded in selling, general and administrative expenses.



(4) Other costs include: severance; legal reserves and related fees; one-time consulting and other costs associated with our strategic transformation initiatives; discontinuation and liquidation costs; and costs related to our initial public offering and refinancing.



(5) We define net margin as net income attributable to Class A and B-1 common stockholders divided by net sales and Adjusted EBITDA margin as Adjusted EBITDA divided by net sales.

WOOF-F

