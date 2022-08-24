Carbon Acquires ParaMatters to Expand Design Software Optimized for Additive Manufacturing

Acquisition to accelerate Carbon's business and customers' production of new end use parts at scale

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbon, a leading 3D printing technology company, today announces the acquisition of ParaMatters, a software provider for additive manufacturing. This acquisition expands Carbon's current software capabilities to include topology optimization. Carbon's technology platform now broadens to enable product design and development teams to create better products in less time using a wide variety of materials and production systems.

Most software platforms used for designing and manufacturing products are optimized for constraints imposed by traditional manufacturing, including injection molding, casting, and subtractive processes. The lack of modern design software that can quickly iterate and take advantage of the benefits of additive manufacturing continues to constrain the product development lifecycle. This acquisition addresses this gap and expands Carbon's generative design software capabilities to enable increased automation and the creation of more complex, higher performance part designs. These benefits build on Carbon's introduction of Design Engine™ earlier this year which is used by global brands to automate the process of developing latticed parts for production.

"We recognize the critical role software design tools play in our customers' digital transformation. For far too long, designers have settled for software design tools that adhere to the limitations of traditional manufacturing," said Phil DeSimone, co-founder and member of the Office of the CEO. "Many design tools of yesterday are not optimized to take advantage of industry innovations, including advanced 3D printing materials and manufacturing processes. Both Carbon and ParaMatters have shared the same vision to provide modern tools to ensure product development teams can create better products in less time."

"Software is the backbone of our idea-to-production platform and we believe the generative design capabilities from ParaMatters are a key expansion of our design software," said Craig Carlson, Chief Technology Officer and member of the Office of the CEO. "By expanding our software capabilities that are optimized for additive manufacturing we are empowering a generation of designers and developers to create better end use products with advanced geometries and improved performance characteristics."

"The ParaMatters team is proud of the software design tools we've built to advance additive manufacturing. The ability to expand our offering as a part of Carbon's idea-to-production platform will enable our customers to design and produce better products," said Robert Yusin, Chairman & CEO at ParaMatters. "As one team, we intend to move the manufacturing industry beyond its current roadblocks."

