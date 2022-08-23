AirAsia India becomes the first airline in India to use the revolutionary AI-powered CAE Rise™ Training System

MONTREAL, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - AirAsia India and CAE have announced their collaboration to integrate the CAE Rise™ Training System into the airline's simulator training program. AirAsia India is the first airline in India to adopt a data-driven training program using CAE Rise™.

From left to right: Kirti Veluri (Sr Manager - Training & Standards, AAI), Winston Eng (Director of Sales APAC, CAE), Capt Arun Nair (Chief Pilot Training & Standard, AAI), Sunil Baskaran (CEO, AAI), John Billington (Director of Operations APAC, CAE), Capt Manish Uppal (Head of Operations, AAI), Chuck Pulakhandam (Managing Director, India, CAE) and Dharun Kumar – (Regional Sales Manager, India, CAE) (CNW Group/CAE INC.) (PRNewswire)

CAE Rise™ leverages analytics to deliver a higher quality of training, providing real-time data during training sessions while giving instructors insights that enable them to objectively assess a pilot's technical competencies and performance. As long-time collaborators, AirAsia and CAE have worked together since 2014 on pilot training at CAE network training centers.

"This collaboration uniquely incorporates CAE's distinct features, which enable a more robust data-driven training program for our pilots," said Capt. Manish Uppal, Head of Operations, AirAsia India. "At AirAsia India, we continue to be at the forefront of integrating technology and ensuring that safety is paramount in every aspect of our training and operations."

"With Indian regulator DGCA aiming to make Evidence-Based Training (EBT) implementation mandatory, CAE Rise™ will be a key tool in collecting data to support a smooth EBT implementation and practice,'' said Capt. Arun Nair, Chief Pilot Training & Standard, AirAsia India.

"We are thrilled that AirAsia India will leverage the benefits of CAE Rise™ for their pilot training," said Nick Leontidis, CAE's Group President, Civil Aviation. "With CAE Rise™, AirAsia India is investing in the development of their pilots and the safety of their passengers."

Launched in 2018, the CAE Rise™ training system is a technological innovation that enables the translation of simulator training data into valuable insights for instructors and training managers. This new training system compares independent sources to provide increased confidence in grading data quality. In addition to monitoring SOP compliance, CAE Rise™ augments each instructor's capability to identify pilot proficiency gaps and evolve training programs to the most advanced aviation safety standards including AQP, ATQP, and EBT methodologies.

About AirAsia India

Headquartered in Bengaluru, India, AirAsia (India) Private Limited is a joint venture between Tata Sons Private Limited and AirAsia Aviation Group Limited. AirAsia India commenced operations on 12th June 2014 and flies over 50 direct and 100 connecting routes across India. The airline offers plush leather seats, hot meals, and Red-Carpet priority services.

AirAsia stands firmly on the pillars of its core values - People First, Dare to Dream, Be Guest-Obsessed, make it Happen, One AirAsia, Safety Always, and Sustainability Spirit. AirAsia India has consistently embraced technology to deliver operational efficiency and enhance guest experiences, offering fast bookings, fab value and fantastic deals on its award-winning mobile apps and website airasia.co.in, delivering seamless support with an advanced AI-powered multilingual chatbot Tia.

About CAE

At CAE, we equip people in critical roles with the expertise and solutions to create a safer world. As a technology company, we digitalize the physical world, deploying simulation training and critical operations support solutions. Above all else, we empower pilots, airlines, defence and security forces, and healthcare practitioners to perform at their best every day and when the stakes are the highest. Around the globe, we're everywhere customers need us to be with more than 13,000 employees in more than 200 sites and training locations in over 40 countries. CAE represents 75 years of industry firsts—the highest-fidelity flight and mission simulators, surgical manikins, and personalized training programs powered by artificial intelligence. We're investing our time and resources into building the next generation of cutting-edge, digitally immersive training and critical operations solutions while keeping positive environmental, social and governance (ESG) impact at the core of our mission. Today and tomorrow, we'll make sure our customers are ready for the moments that matter.

