Investiture of Dr. Marcus Jones as NSU's 20th president set for Sept. 9

NATCHITOCHES, La., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The investiture of Dr. Marcus Jones as Northwestern State University's 20th president will take place with a formal ceremony at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9 in A.A. Fredericks Auditorium and will be followed by a community reception in the Sylvan Friedman Student Union Ballroom. NSU alumni, supporters and friends are invited to join students, faculty and staff in the celebration.

Guest speakers will be Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, Dr. Kim Hunter Reed, commissioner of Higher Education for the Louisiana Board of Regents, and Dr. Jim Henderson, president of the University of Louisiana System and former NSU president.

Directions, a schedule of events, an RSVP and other information is available at https://nsu.la/investiture

Events that will take place surrounding the investiture of Dr. Jones include a day of service and outdoor event for students, as well as a breakfast for faculty and staff.

Jones was named the university's president in November 2021 after serving as interim president since July 2021.

Jones has an extensive academic, business and legal background, having served as executive vice president and chief operating officer for the University of Louisiana System for the past year, where oversaw the areas of business finance, internal/external audit function, EEO and IT for the System and handled matters of system level importance on behalf of the UL System president. He also oversaw management of budgets, administration, policies and procedures and international relations and acted as the legal liaison for the System.

Jones served as NSU's executive vice president for university and business affairs from 2017-2020 where he was a key administrator in the planning, operation and management of the University.

Jones holds a bachelor's degree in business administration and finance from Northwestern State, a master's in international business and trade from Grambling State University and a law degree from Southern University Law Center where he was managing editor of the Southern Law Review. He also studied international business and finance at the University of Plymouth in Plymouth, England.

Jones has been a member of Northwestern's faculty since 1994 as an instructor of business, assistant professor of business law and international business, associate professor of business law and international business and has held the Ben D. Johnson Endowed Professorship since 1999.

