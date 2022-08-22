Grand Appliance Leverages Package.ai's Customer Messaging and Review Management To Turn Customers into Advocates and Repeat Buyers

The seamless and smooth integration of Package.ai is enabling Grand Appliance to implement a holistic approach to customer communications, using interactive conversations to build, nurture and monetize meaningful relationships with its clients.

NEW YORK, 22 August 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Package.ai , the Complete Customer Engagement Platform for high value retail, has enabled Grand Appliance & TV, the leading appliance and electronics retailer operating in 30 locations in the Chicago area, to radically change the way it communicates with customers.

Package.ai's automated solution, powered by conversational AI, has merged all interactions from Grand Appliance & TV's sales, marketing and customer service into one customer-centric experience. This provides the retailer with a single platform to manage its website chat, customer conversations and online reviews, using a perfect mix of chat bot and human interactions.

"We knew our previous approach to customer interactions was hindering the optimization of our customer experience," says Jeff Clemens, Vice President Marketing, Grand Appliance & TV. "When we discovered the broader automation benefits of Package.ai's interactive solution, we knew implementing it would enable us to nurture more meaningful relationships with our customers, turning them into advocates and repeat buyers."

"The implementation process was very seamless and smooth, and has given Grand Appliance a unified vision of all customer interactions," says Ralph Shulberg, General Manager North America at Package.ai. "Now Grand Appliance & TV is playing a leading role within the high-value retailer sector demonstrating how interactive customer engagement can drive sales, break team silos and give full visibility into every aspect of a customer's experience, for everyone."

With the initial implementation a major success, Package.ai is working closely with Grand Appliance & TV on optimization enhancements, increased automation and further integration with the retailer's operations and systems.

About Package.ai

Package.ai is a complete customer engagement platform for high-value retailers and home service providers, bringing together sales, marketing and fulfillment into one full customer-centric experience. Powered by conversational AI, workflow automation and last-mile intelligence, it allows brands to effectively form meaningful relationships with their customers, re-define loyalty and drive more sales. Package.ai is trusted by leading retailers, such as Ashley Canada, Big Sandy Superstore, Don's Appliances and Spencers TV & Appliance. For more information visit www.package.ai .

About Grand Appliance & TV

Grand Appliance & TV is a family-owned appliance, mattress, and electronics retailer established in 1930. It serves a growing list of communities in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, and Wisconsin. Its mission is to create customers for a lifetime by providing everyday low prices and the industry's best buying experience.

