Dr Pepper Partners with Alabama Quarterback and Heisman Trophy Winner Bryce Young for 2022 "Fansville" College Football Campaign

Dr Pepper Continues the Tradition of Celebrating College Football Fans in Season Five of "Fansville" with All-Star Lineup

FRISCO, Texas, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Dr Pepper released season five of "Fansville" – the Dr Pepper episodic drama featuring parody storytelling from a college football fanatic town. "Fansville" returns this year to feature prolific Alabama Quarterback, 2021 Heisman Trophy winner, Bryce Young.

Dr Pepper Partners with Alabama Quarterback and Heisman Trophy Winner Bryce Young for 2022 "Fansville"

"It's a natural alignment for the best player in college football to be part of the most beloved annual campaign in college football. On the set of "Fansville" and on the field, Bryce brings his natural A-game," said John Alvarado, SVP of Dr Pepper Brand Marketing. "Partnering with Bryce is a continuation of Dr Pepper's commitment to supporting college athletes having tapped top talent in last year's campaign, and we're thrilled he is featured in this year's edition of "Fansville" as we bring to life the spirit of the sport and fandom."

Season five of "Fansville" is more dynamic than ever. Beloved characters including Logan, Jay, Natalie, Chuck, Charlotte, CJ and, of course, Brian Bosworth as 'The Sheriff' return as they face down the ever-changing landscape of college football with the help of a few new faces — most notably, Alabama star quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner, Bryce Young.

This season's spots take fans on a 23-flavored rollercoaster. Get ready to watch Logan race against the clock to make kickoff, see CJ get replaced in his own home, witness a Dr Pepper Zero Sugar standoff between State students, and come along for a ride on the real-life 'coaching carousel'.

The partnership with Bryce Young will run all season long and is a natural continuation of Dr Pepper's commitment to college athletes. In 2021, following the NCAA and state rulings that allowed athletes to monetize their name, image, and likeness in brand promotions, campaigns and advertising, Dr Pepper was the first brand to break into the space by partnering with Clemson Tigers quarterback DJ Uiagalelei for last season's "Fansville" college football marketing campaign, among other college football quarterbacks.

"I'm thrilled to be working with Dr Pepper on this year's "Fansville" campaign," said Bryce Young. "It is an honor to have the opportunity to partner with one of my all-time favorite soft drinks brands. I am extremely excited about this upcoming season, and partnering with Dr Pepper makes it even more special."

Dr Pepper and "Fansville" are synonymous with college football as the brand is the first sponsor of the College Football Playoffs, presenting sponsor of the College Football Playoff National Championship Trophy, and the first brand to partner and compensate a college athlete for participation in a marketing campaign following last year's mandates. Each year, Dr Pepper's "Fansville" campaign brings to life the spirit and fandom of the sport.

About Dr Pepper

Dr Pepper, a brand of Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP), is the oldest major soft drink in the United States. Since 1885, the 23 flavors of Dr Pepper have earned legions of fans that enjoy its unique, refreshing taste. The brand is available in Regular, Diet, Caffeine Free, Cherry, and Cream Soda varieties. For more information, visit DrPepper.com or keurigdrpepper.com. For the brand's latest news and updates, follow Dr Pepper at Facebook.com/DrPepper, Instagram.com/DrPepper or Twitter.com/DrPepper.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) is a leading beverage company in North America, with annual revenue in excess of $12 billion and approximately 27,000 employees. KDP holds leadership positions in soft drinks, specialty coffee and tea, water, juice and juice drinks and mixers, and markets the #1 single serve coffee brewing system in the U.S. and Canada. The Company's portfolio of more than 125 owned, licensed and partner brands is designed to satisfy virtually any consumer need, any time, and includes Keurig®, Dr Pepper®, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters®, Canada Dry®, Snapple®, Bai®, Mott's®, CORE® and The Original Donut Shop®. Through its powerful sales and distribution network, KDP can deliver its portfolio of hot and cold beverages to nearly every point of purchase for consumers. The Company is committed to sourcing, producing and distributing its beverages responsibly through its Drink Well. Do Good. corporate responsibility platform, including efforts around circular packaging, efficient natural resource use and supply chain sustainability. For more information, visit www.keurigdrpepper.com.

