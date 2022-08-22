DexKo Global Inc. Enters into an Agreement to Acquire TexTrail, Inc. from American Trailer World

NOVI, Mich., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DexKo Global Inc., a global leader in highly engineered trailer running gear, chassis assemblies, and related components, announces today that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire TexTrail, Inc. ("TexTrail") from American Trailer World ("ATW"). The transaction will also include two other entities that TexTrail acquired in 2022 - Wholesale Trailer Supply, LLC, a Sacramento, California based trailer parts and accessories distributor, and Marius Garon Inc., a distributor of trailer parts and towing accessories based in Quebec City, Quebec. The TexTrail operations will become part of DexKo's Dexter business unit ("Dexter").

Dexter + TexTrail (PRNewswire)

Established in 1980, TexTrail has more than 30 locations throughout North America and supplies trailer parts, accessories, tires and wheels to trailer manufacturers, dealers, and repair shops. As a leading distributor of trailer parts and accessories, TexTrail has developed a reputation as a trusted name in trailer parts and customers have relied on TexTrail to deliver accurately, on-time, and consistently.

Dexter, headquartered in Elkhart, Indiana, employs over 3,800 people in the U.S. and Canada and operates 18 manufacturing facilities and over 30 company-owned distribution locations. Founded in 1960, Dexter has grown expansively and focused on providing their customers in the utility trailer, recreational vehicle, marine, heavy-duty, agricultural, and specialty equipment markets with the industry's widest breadth of quality products with short lead-times.

Dennis Webster, President of Sales and Service, TexTrail states, "This is an exciting and phenomenal opportunity to bring two great organizations together. The long-standing partnership between Dexter and TexTrail has fueled exceptional growth for both organizations and our industry. I personally look forward to continuing onward and contributing towards the future success of our employees, our customers, and the industries we serve."

"Dexter has always been committed to supporting the best trailer parts distribution network in North America," states Adam Dexter, President and CEO, Dexter. "With the acquisition of TexTrail, it further solidifies Dexter's leading position to support trailer manufacturers, dealers, and service locations. I am personally committed to continue providing the highest levels of product quality and service in the market. Bringing the TexTrail and Dexter companies together will make our abilities even stronger."

Fred Bentley, CEO at DexKo, emphasized the importance of this transaction: "Adding TexTrail is a transformational opportunity for us. We could not be more excited to welcome the team to DexKo. This acquisition positions us for continued growth and improved capabilities to service our customers more effectively."

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed and the acquisition, which is subject to customary closing conditions, is expected to close in the fourth quarter in 2022.

Please send inquiries to:

2900 Industrial Parkway East Stacey K. Miller, Director of Marketing Elkhart, Indiana 46515 smiller@dexteraxle.com Phone: 574.295.7888 Phone: 574.296.7228

DexKo Global Inc. is the world's leading supplier of advanced chassis technology, chassis assemblies and related components. DexKo Global was founded at the end of 2015 through the combination of DEXTER and AL-KO Vehicle Technology. With its headquarters in Novi, Michigan, the company employs more than 7,000 associates with 52 production facilities and 49 distribution centers. For more information, please go to www.dexko.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DexKo Global Inc.