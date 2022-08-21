Varla Scooter Values Back-to-School Basics to Prevent Injury

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With inflation on the rise and increasing environmental concerns, companies like Varla Scooter have devised unique ways to fill the market gaps. It has been noted that most injuries occur when students commute to school. People who run short on time during high-traffic hours may encounter accidents.

According to the national data, 5,623 college-aged vehicle accident victims died in a year. Another 567,000 sustained injuries. This means that a total of 572,000 were either killed or injured in crashes. This accounted for 20% of the national total.

Varla Scooter has devised a perfect solution to reduce these numbers. They are producing the scooters for adults that allow the students to commute easily without leaving any carbon footprint.

"Environmental concerns are the main reason we have always negated the idea of owning a car or bike. Plus, our parents are rightfully concerned about our safety during the rides. Varla comes as a knight in shining armor, enabling us to travel easily and safely," says Ben Michael, a student in Los Angeles.

"Every year, thousands of students get injured during accidents at the school times. This is due to traffic, poor transport situation, and fast running. The companies like Varla are providing safe solutions to the customers. The motor scooter is easy to ride and help the students to reach their destination on time," says traffic control expert Youvas Cory from Houston.

Varla has introduced a fairly new concept to the people and brings best electric scooter that are greatly helpful for the customers. An electric scooter for adults is also a good option for teachers and older students. When companies like Varla take the responsibility of keeping the youth safe, they will be set up for success and reduce the chances of injuries.

Why are injuries common during transport?

According to the recently collected data, students are most susceptible to accidents during commuting to and from school. There are many reasons students come across accidents as they move to and from schools and colleges. Some of which are:

32.8% of high school students nationwide have texted or e-mailed while driving

34% of teens aged 16 and 17 admit that they send and respond to text messages while driving

So, it is essential to increase awareness among student groups. Allow them to shoulder the responsibility and use the motorized scooter for an easy and safe commute.

