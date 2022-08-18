Parker Health Partners with FDB Vela™ ePrescribing Network to Expand Capabilities and Improve Experience for Parker Suite™ Healthcare Management System Users

MENLO PARK, Calif., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parker Health, an innovative biotechnology company, announced today its partnership with FDB Vela™, a new, cloud-native electronic prescribing (ePrescribing) network that enables the seamless flow of critical medication prescription information, benefits verification, and clinical decision support between prescribers, payers, pharmacies, and other constituents.

Parker Health is a Mexican American-founded and minority-led innovative biotechnology company advancing global healthcare into the next century. The company is powered by Parker™, America's first FHIR-complaint full-stack cloud-based Healthcare Management System™ which unifies patient-centric data, practitioner engagement, care delivery and outcomes, and the evolution of healthcare. (PRNewswire)

Parker Health is an early electronic health record (EHR) participant in the FDB Vela network. The Parker Suite™ Healthcare Management System™ is the first and only Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR)-compliant, full-stack, cloud-based solution that unifies patient-centric data, practitioner engagement, care delivery and outcomes data. The transformative system increases interoperability among patients, providers, payers, researchers, and health systems.

"We're excited to work with the incredible team at FDB Vela to help achieve more patient-centric care and better health outcomes for patients by optimizing the workflows of prescribers using the Parker Suite and by expanding their access to actionable data," said Vincent Lopez, Parker Health founder and CEO. "We're committed to the evolution of healthcare and increasing its accessibility and affordability. We're also committed to improving the experience of prescribers so they can spend less time looking at a screen and more time face-to-face with the patient. FDB Vela is just the right partner to advance that journey."

Chief among the advantages FDB Vela brings to Parker Health is the opportunity to introduce new, innovative ePrescribing tools and capabilities faster to the market due to rapid onboarding and streamlined integration into the FDB Vela network. New user-focused tools for the Parker Suite can gain access to FDB Vela and its services within weeks via a series of advanced APIs built on highly scalable and secure Microsoft® Azure technology.

FDB Vela's full API experience allows Parker Health to control how the Parker Suite Health Management System displays prescription information inside the web and mobile application for prescribers. It also enables Parker Health to automate aspects of prescribing, such as drug lookup and recommendations based on patient condition. This eases the burden on prescribers and staff.

"Forward-thinking EHR developers understand the value of connecting with a neutral and secure ePrescribing network that takes advantage of the latest technology to help optimize their solutions' features and functionality while speeding time to market," said Lathe Bigler, general manager of FDB Vela. "We look forward to supporting Parker Health's existing solutions as well as facilitating the implementation of new ePrescribing tools in Parker Suite to enhance prescriber efficiency while helping patients achieve the best possible outcomes."

The FDB Vela network will provide Parker Suite users with real-time medication eligibility and benefits information, including out-of-pocket spending estimates and will facilitate faster fulfillment of specialty drugs as more specialty pharmacies join the network.

Parker Health's Parker Suite also integrates information from FDB MedKnowledge®, the most widely used drug database in the United States. Connecting with FDB Vela will make it possible for Parker Suite users to share this information, including a broad set of clinically meaningful and actionable patient and medication insights, at the time of prescribing to help improve consumer medication safety and therapeutic efficacy. According to Parker Health, directly integrating with the FDB drug database and with FDB Vela gives patients greater knowledge of their medications plus greater control over their prescriptions and prescription costs.

"Integrating into FDB Vela will benefit prescribers and patients," said Christopher Parker, chief technology officer of Parker Health. "Using trusted information from FDB along with our artificial intelligence-powered clinical decision support capabilities, our system can recommend prescriptions to providers during the encounter based on entered conditions and curated clinical evidence, reducing decision time and increasing consulting time with the patient."

Parker added: "Together, patient and prescriber can also review local pharmacy prices and alternative therapies within the Healthcare Management System or on an Apple or Android mobile device. FDB Vela truly opens a world of opportunities and innovation within ePrescribing for every network participant."

About Parker Health

A Mexican American-founded, and minority-led innovative biotechnology company advancing global healthcare into the next century.

Powered by Parker™, America's first FHIR-compliant full-stack cloud-based Healthcare Management System™ which unifies patient-centric data, practitioner engagement, care delivery and outcomes, and the evolution of healthcare. Our proprietary integrated Electronic Health System (EHR/EMR), Remote Physiological Monitoring (RPM), Remote Fitness Monitoring™ (RFM), Vinny A.I.™, and Diagnostic (Dx) tools provide an interoperable and robust experience for patients, practitioners, payors, researchers, and health systems. We are on a mission to simplify the complexities of healthcare and deliver on the unfulfilled promises of digital health with a compliant, interoperable, accessible, and affordable solution.

To learn more about Parker Health, please visit ourparker.com.

About FDB

FDB (First Databank) creates and delivers the world's most powerful drug knowledge that ignites, inspires, and illuminates critical medication decisions. We collaborate with our partners to help improve patient safety, operational efficiency, and health outcomes. Our drug databases drive healthcare information systems that serve the majority of hospitals, physician practices, pharmacies, payers, and all other areas of healthcare and are used by millions of clinicians, business associates, and patients every day. FDB Vela is a cloud-native electronic prescribing network that enables the seamless flow of critical medication prescription information, benefits verification, and clinical decision support between prescribers, payers, and pharmacies.

To learn more about FDB Vela, please visit fdbvela.com. For a complete look at FDB's other solutions and services, please visit fdbhealth.com, or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

About Hearst Health

The mission of Hearst Health is to help guide the most important care moments by delivering vital information into the hands of everyone who touches a person's health journey. Care guidance from Hearst Health reaches the majority of people in the U.S. The Hearst Health network includes FDB (First Databank) , Zynx Health , MCG , Homecare Homebase and MHK . Hearst also holds a minority interest in the precision medicine and oncology analytics company M2Gen . Follow Hearst Health on Twitter @HearstHealth or LinkedIn @Hearst-Health .

Media contact:

Tara Stultz

Amendola Communications

440.225.9595

tstultz@acmarketingpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Parker Health