McCormick® Teams Up with Keke Palmer to Announce 'America's Got Tacos' Song Contest

HUNT VALLEY, Md., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the McCormick® brand and actress, singer, and television personality Keke Palmer have teamed up to announce the launch of 'America's Got Tacos', a nationwide search for the official McCormick Original Taco Seasoning-theme song. Following the success of last year's Director of Taco Relations job search, which garnered more than 5,000 submissions, 'America's Got Tacos' is calling on taco lovers to create an original jingle that showcases their love for all things tacos.

Today through August 31, 2022, taco aficionados who are at least 18 years of age and reside in the United States can submit creative videos showcasing their favorite taco recipe featuring McCormick Original Taco Seasoning at McCormick.com/AmericasGotTacos. The winner of the competition will receive $50,000 and a year's supply of McCormick Original Taco Seasoning.

"Last year, McCormick set out to find the Director of Taco Relations and were thrilled to receive so many engaging submissions from taco lovers across the country," said Jill Pratt, Chief Marketing Officer for McCormick. "From songs to skits, it's clear that McCormick fans love tacos – hard shell, soft shell, and everything in between. 'America's Got Tacos' is our way of giving fans the opportunity to tell their taco love story through song and put their own flavor on McCormick Original Taco Seasoning."

Made without artificial color, flavors, and no added MSG, McCormick Original Taco Seasoning is truly something to celebrate. As part of the partnership, Palmer will use her lyrical and culinary expertise to help narrow down entrant submissions and select the winner of 'America's Got Tacos.' Palmer will also use her social media channels to get fans excited and provide tips and tricks for creating a standout jingle.

"Enjoying a great meal with the people I love means everything to me," said actress, musician and McCormick partner Keke Palmer. "With your favorite recipe and playlist, taco night can turn any kitchen into a celebration worth singing about! That's why I'm excited to partner with McCormick and help taco lovers get creative and make memories."

To enter, applicants must submit a creative video of an original song incorporating their favorite taco recipe that is no longer than two (2) minutes in length. The song must not be a remake, parody or rendition of any existing song. Applicants are encouraged to display their personality and passion for tacos, including but not limited to inspiration about their favorite way to prepare tacos, their favorite toppings, or how their taco love story came to be. The winner will be selected by McCormick's appointed body of judges and will be notified via social media and a video call from Palmer. The winning submission will be featured on McCormick's official social media channels.

For the complete description of 'America's Got Tacos', visit McCormick.com/AmericasGotTacos. McCormick can also be found on McCormick.com, Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest and TikTok.

