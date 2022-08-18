Labelbox joins Air Force's $950 million JADC2 effort

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Labelbox today announced it has been awarded a $950 million ceiling indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract by the U.S. Air Force. The contract is for the maturation, demonstration and proliferation of capability across platforms and domains, leveraging open systems design, modern software and algorithm development in order to enable Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2).

"In the complex, interconnected and dynamic battlefield envisioned as part of the JADC2 initiative, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are required capabilities. Enabling machines to detect patterns and make determinations from complex sensor data is critical to achieving the goals of JADC2. Labelbox is a foundational capability for developing these AI/ML applications," said Manu Sharma, Labelbox CEO and cofounder.

The contract is part of a multiple award effort to provide development and operation of systems as a unified force across all domains (air, land, sea, space, cyber, and electromagnetic spectrum) in an open architecture that enables capabilities via multiple integrated platforms.

Labelbox organizes the complex process of AI development. Labelbox's software processes raw images, videos and text to ensure that mission-critical AI applications are production-ready and trustworthy.

The JADC2 vision is to provide a cloud-like environment for the Joint Force to share data across multiple networks and enable faster decision-making. To fulfill this mission, the Joint Force needs the ability to rapidly field AI/ML applications that are battle-ready and explainable. Labelbox is the software-first platform that enables these workflows.

"Supporting the Air Force in this critical mission is more important than ever. We are excited to contribute Labelbox's best-of-breed capabilities in support of our national security and defense," said Manu Sharma, Labelbox CEO and cofounder.

