DICK'S SPORTING GOODS NAMED OFFICIAL SPORTING GOODS RETAILER AND MARKETING PARTNER OF DEFENDING WNBA CHAMPIONS, THE CHICAGO SKY

This multi-year partnership marks DICK'S first-ever with a WNBA franchise, and expands the company's investment in women's sports

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the WNBA playoffs underway, DICK'S Sporting Goods today announced a partnership with the Chicago Sky, making DICK'S the Official Sporting Goods Retailer and Marketing Partner for the team. This multi-year partnership furthers the company's investment in women's sports, player development, youth athlete engagement and the Chicago community. Effective immediately, Sky fans will see DICK'S Sporting Goods' signage in-arena throughout the playoffs.

As the Official Sporting Goods Retailer and Marketing Partner of the Chicago Sky, DICK'S has committed to work with the Chicago Sky organization to develop community-driven programs to inspire young athletes and drive greater interest in the Chicago Sky, its players and the game. Community initiatives will include:

Basketball skills clinics;

Shopping events for local charitable and sports organizations; and

Involvement with the Chicago Sky Basketball Academy.

The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation, which recently hosted over 700 kids in the Chicago area for Sports Matter Day alongside two Sky players, will continue its support of the Chicago community through:

"Sports Matter Night," which the Chicago Sky will host for The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation's Sports Matter program, providing youth athletes from partner organizations with tickets to a Chicago Sky home game.

Sports Matter charitable grants to support the Chicago Sky Cares Foundation's charity ticket program, which provides community organizations, youth groups, deserving families and volunteers with Chicago Sky tickets that they'd otherwise not have access to.

Through this partnership and the WNBA partnership announced in 2021 , DICK'S will continue the work it's done in the past year to increase engagement with the League and create opportunities for women to play sports through events like It's Her Shot, which empowers young female athletes to take their place on the court.

"We are passionate about expanding our support of women's sports," said Mark Rooks, vice president of category marketing and partnerships at DICK'S Sporting Goods. "With this multi-year partnership we not only want to demonstrate our belief in the female athlete and the WNBA, but we want to help fuel the rise of women's sports in a city that prides itself on inclusivity, community, and legacy."

"We are thrilled to announce our new multi-year partnership with DICK'S Sporting Goods. Our shared values and commitment to women's sports make this a tremendous fit," said Adam Fox, chief executive officer and president of the Chicago Sky. "We look forward to creating a long lasting community impact between our organizations on and off the court and growing the game through innovative marketing collaborations."

An Official Marketing Partner of the WNBA since 2021, DICK'S Sporting Goods is the largest national retailer for WNBA merchandise.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) creates confidence and excitement by personally equipping all athletes to achieve their dreams. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, the leading omnichannel retailer serves athletes and outdoor enthusiasts in more than 850 DICK'S Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, Public Lands, Going Going Gone! and Warehouse Sale stores, online, and through the DICK'S mobile app. DICK'S also owns and operates DICK'S House of Sport and Golf Galaxy Performance Center, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile app for scheduling, communications, live scorekeeping and video streaming.

Driven by its belief that sports make people better, DICK'S has been a longtime champion for youth sports and, together with its Foundation, has donated millions of dollars to support under-resourced teams and athletes through the Sports Matter program and other community-based initiatives. Additional information about DICK'S business, corporate giving, sustainability efforts and employment opportunities can be found on dicks.com , investors.dicks.com , sportsmatter.org , dickssportinggoods.jobs and on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

About The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation

The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation is a tax exempt 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation with a mission to inspire and enable sports participation. It was created by DICK'S Sporting Goods as a private corporate foundation to support DICK'S charitable and philanthropic activities. Driven by its belief that sports make people better, The DICK'S Foundation champions youth sports and provides grants and support to under-resourced teams and athletes through its Sports Matter program and other community-based initiatives. Additional information about The DICK'S Foundation can be found on sportsmatter.org and on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

