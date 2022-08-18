CALL JACOB PARTNERS WITH WEXLER'S DELI & LA FOOD BANK TO CREATE THE BIG-CHECK SANDWICH

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Calling all sandwich lovers! Call Jacob is back with a new sandwich of his own, "The Big Check From Call Jacob." The famous Wexler's Deli is teaming up with heavy-hitting personal injury attorney Jacob Emrani and the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank to offer Angelenos an opportunity to give back to their communities and chow down at the same time.

(PRNewsfoto/The Law Offices of Jacob Emrani) (PRNewswire)

Brought to you by Call Jacob, each sandwich is $12 and all proceeds will be going to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank. Since this is a grand charitable event to help the less fortunate, we encourage all participants who are able to spare a little extra and share some love to donate directly to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank at two of the Wexler's Deli locations during this promotion.

Offered for a limited time and while supplies last, all proceeds will be donated to the Food Bank. Each dollar donated to the Food Bank will help to create four meals for people in need throughout our beautiful county. With two locations in downtown LA and another in Santa Monica, Wexler's Deli will be dishing out "The Big Check" sandwiches to any and all that want to enjoy.

"Food brings people together as does the spirit of giving. What better duo could there be? It's important that we come together to eat, show gratitude and remind one another of our blessings," says LA's leading attorney, Jacob Emrani.

"Wexler's Deli prides itself on being an LA classic, and Jacob is as much a part of this town as the Hollywood Sign, Jack Nicholson, or Magic Johnson. Let's just say Jacob's Big Check is the quintessential LA sandwich!" states Mike Kassar, owner of Wexler's Deli LA.

ABOUT JACOB EMRANI

For over 25 years, the Law Offices of Jacob Emrani have provided clients throughout California with the highest level of quality legal representation. From serious automotive personal injury cases to slip and fall accidents, if you or a loved one has suffered at the hands of another, the Law Offices of Jacob Emrani are there to help. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars in damages on behalf of its clients.

ABOUT WEXLER'S DELI

Wexler's Deli stands for three things: tradition, craftsmanship, and quality. Born of a desire to serve classic Jewish deli food made by people who care, Wexler's uses old-school methods to handcraft our pastrami and smoked salmon. After curing in a special blend of salt and spices, our meats and fish are slowly smoked in-house over applewood and sliced by hand in front of your eyes. Our pickles don't come from a jar; we barrel ferment them in salt brine. This is the real Jewish soul food. Just ask our family.

ABOUT THE LOS ANGELES REGIONAL FOOD BANK

The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank has been mobilizing resources to fight hunger in Los Angeles County since 1973. To support the Food Bank's vision that no one goes hungry in Los Angeles County, food and grocery products are distributed through a network of 600+ partner agencies and through Food Bank programs serving 800,000 people monthly. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Food Bank tripled the number of people reached every month. The Food Bank is a 4-star rated charity by Charity Navigator. For more information, visit LAFoodBank.org .

