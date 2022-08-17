USPTO Grants Xenocor Fourth US Patent, Achieving Increased Protection for their Novel Saberscope System

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Xenocor, a Utah-based medical device company, today announced newly issued U.S. patent protection for the Saberscope system from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). The Saberscope system is the world's first true HD, fog free, omnidirectional articulating, recyclable laparoscope.

With the Saberscope's innovative and disposable design, it sets itself apart from all other laparoscopes on the market today. All traditional laparoscopes present unnecessary patient risk, hassles, cost, workflow complexity and waste. Not only do they expose patients to potential cross contamination, they are also a leading source of OR fires and arc injuries. They provide inconsistent visualization due to aging components, fog and smoke and steam. They are all prone to fogging and have a limited visual field due to lack of articulation. They require substantial upfront capital costs. They require long setup procedures and complex logistics to be cleaned. Lastly, they produce significant waste in their cleaning process.

The Saberscope system addresses every one of these challenges. It is a disposable 5mm scope, so there is no risk of cross contamination. It is non-conducting and does not get hot enough to initiate combustion. It is brand new out of the box every time, is completely fog free and sees better through smoke and steam. It articulates to 90 degrees in every direction, requires little to no capital costs and requires no complex setup or sterilization logistics. Lastly, it is recyclable and creates less landfill and water waste than traditional scopes.

"Additional patent protection supports Xenocor's innovative design, assembly, system, utility, and use," said Charles DeCoster IV, Chief Executive Officer. "Xenocor's novel technology has the potential to significantly improve laparoscopic surgery and bring minimally invasive technology into the 21st century."

The Saberscope system is FDA cleared for use in laparoscopic and thoracoscopic surgery. Xenocor's devices have been used in over 300 live human cases.

Xenocor is a privately held company that designs, develops, and commercializes medical devices including the Saberscope system. Xenocor has 11 combined issued and pending U.S. and global patents.

